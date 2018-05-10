Elon Musk says LA-area test tunnel almost complete

May 11, 2018
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, Tesla Factory, Fremont (CA, USA) in 2011. Credit: CC BY 2.0

Billionaire Elon Musk says he's almost completed a tunnel under a Los Angeles suburb to test a transportation system that would scoot commuters underground on electric sleds.

Musk tweeted Thursday that, pending regulatory approvals, free rides will be offered to the public in a few months. He also posted an Instagram video of the .

Last year, the Hawthorne City Council approved an approximately 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) test tunnel from Musk's SpaceX rocket plant to a point east of Los Angeles International Airport. Musk's Boring Company is currently seeking approval to tunnel into western Los Angeles.

Musk describes a system in which vehicles would descend via elevators into tunnels and move on electrically powered sleds.

His latest tweet says an operational system would give priority to pods for pedestrians and cyclists.

Explore further: Elon Musk posts video of 'electric sled' for tunnel travel

Related Stories

Elon Musk posts video of 'electric sled' for tunnel travel

May 12, 2017

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday posted video on social media of what he describes as an electric sled speeding through a tunnel, a test of a system he envisions for 3-D networks of underground passages for speeding ...

Los Angeles port commission approves SpaceX rocket facility

April 19, 2018

Los Angeles harbor commissioners have approved a permit for Space Exploration Technologies to build a facility on 19 acres of port land to manufacture a Mars rocket that will be so big it will require an oceangoing barge ...

Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation

March 21, 2018

Shareholders of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc. have approved an ambitious pay package for iconic CEO Elon Musk that could net him more than $50 billion if he meets lofty milestones over the next decade, according ...

Recommended for you

Uber shows off its vision for future 'flying taxi'

May 8, 2018

It's not a bird, nor a plane. But Uber's new prototype vehicle unveiled Tuesday shows off its vision of the future of transportation—a "flying taxi" that aims to alleviate urban congestion.

Deep learning comes full circle

May 7, 2018

For years, the people developing artificial intelligence drew inspiration from what was known about the human brain, and it has enjoyed a lot of success as a result. Now, AI is starting to return the favor.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.