Space bases could preserve civilization in World War III: Elon Musk

March 12, 2018
Elon Musk says Mars could be a refuge in the event of a third world war on Earth
Elon Musk says Mars could be a refuge in the event of a third world war on Earth

Bases on the moon and Mars could help preserve human civilization and hasten its regeneration on earth in the event of a third world war, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said on Sunday.

Musk, the founder of rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX, said the company's interplanetary ship could begin test flights as soon as next year.

There is "some probability" that there will be another Dark Ages, "particularly if there is a third ," Musk said at the SXSW conference.

"We want to make sure that there's enough of a seed of somewhere else to bring civilization back, and perhaps shorten the length of the Dark Ages," he said.

"I think a and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on earth would be really important."

Musk said he thinks that SpaceX's interplanetary ship will "be able to do short flights, short sort of up and down flights, probably sometime in the first half of next year."

SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy, last month, sending Musk's red Tesla Roadster car toward an orbit near Mars.

Explore further: SpaceX 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

Related Stories

Five things to know about Elon Musk's space projects

February 6, 2018

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday plans to send his own Tesla roadster into space aboard the world's most powerful rocket in operation, the Falcon Heavy—to the tune of David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

What's next for SpaceX?

February 7, 2018

In successfully sending the world's most powerful rocket into space, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has pulled off yet another spectacular gamble.

Recommended for you

Imaging a galaxy's molecular outflow

March 9, 2018

A merger between galaxies can trigger can intense radiation from bursts star formation and from the accretion of gas onto the two supermassive black holes at their centers. Astronomers have observed a strong statistical correlation ...

Three NASA satellites recreate solar eruption in 3-D

March 9, 2018

The more solar observatories, the merrier: Scientists have developed new models to see how shocks associated with coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, propagate from the Sun—an effort made possible only by combining data from ...

A peculiar galactic clash

March 8, 2018

Galaxies are not static islands of stars—they are dynamic and ever-changing, constantly on the move through the darkness of the Universe. Sometimes, as seen in this spectacular Hubble image of Arp 256, galaxies can collide ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.