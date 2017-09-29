September 29, 2017

Travel anywhere in under an hour: Elon Musk's new plan

Getting anywhere on the planet in under an hour—one of the more intriguing possibilities that Elon Musk, the billionaire innovator, raised as he unveiled plans for a new rocket.

Musk said the vessel would both take off and land vertically, like a . It would fly most routes—New York to Tokyo, for example—in about 30 minutes, and anywhere in under an hour.

At a presentation Friday in Australia, Musk showed off plans for the so-called BFR rocket, which would also be able to bring satellites into orbit and crews to Mars.

Musk's company, SpaceX, has been able to make smaller rockets land vertically, though the technical and commercial feasibility of this new venture is yet to be determined.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Travel anywhere in under an hour: Elon Musk's new plan (2017, September 29) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-hour-elon-musk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SpaceX's Musk unveils plan to reach Mars by 2022
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

16 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)