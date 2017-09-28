SpaceX's Musk unveils plan to reach Mars by 2022

September 29, 2017 by Glenda Kwek
The founder of SpaceX said a planned interplanetary transport system would be downsized so it could carry out a range of tasks that would then pay for future Mars missions

Futurist and inventor Elon Musk unveiled ambitious plans Friday to send cargo ships to Mars in five years and use rockets to carry people between Earth's major cities in under half-an-hour.

The founder of SpaceX said a planned interplanetary transport system, codenamed BFR (Big Fucking Rocket), would be downsized so it could carry out a range of tasks that would then pay for future Mars missions.

"The most important thing... is that I think we have figured out how to pay for (BFR)," Musk told a packed auditorium at a global gathering of experts in Adelaide.

"Which is to have a smaller vehicle, it's still pretty big, but one that can... do everything that's needed in the greater Earth orbit activity."

Musk said his firm had starting building the system, with the construction of the first ship to start in six to nine months.

"I feel fairly confident that we can complete the ship and launch in about five years," he added.

At least two would land on the Red Planet in 2022, with the key mission of finding the best source of water—currently mooted as a way to power rockets, he said.

The rockets would place power, mining and life-support infrastructure on Mars to support future missions, with four set to take people, equipment and supplies to the planet in 2024.

The trips would be funded by a range of activities, including launching satellites, servicing the space station and lunar missions, he said.

Musk added that the rockets should also cater to Earth inhabitants by reducing the travel between to less than half-an-hour.

A trip from Bangkok to Dubai would take 27 minutes, and from Tokyo to Delhi in 30 minutes, according to his calculations.

"Once you are out of the atmosphere, it would be as smooth as silk, no turbulence, nothing," he said.

"There's no weather... and you can get to most long-distance places in less than half-an-hour. If we are building this thing to go to the Moon and Mars, then why not go to other places on Earth as well."

The week-long annual International Astronautical Congress, which concluded Friday, has seen government space agencies and private firms outline their plans to send humans to the Moon and Mars in the next few decades.

This included an agreement between Russian space agency Roscosmos and NASA to work on the first lunar space station as part of a programme called the Deep Space Gateway.

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

f_darwin
not rated yet 9 hours ago
Well done Elon Musk. part of your plan plus ESA's moon village is beginning of a coherent space policy by mankind for the first time. Up to now it is and has been like a child learning the basic. Your vision combined with some of ESA plan present a glimmer of hope, not by big speeches but rather with thought full plan & practical actions. Hopefully one day USA may grow up and join a coherent space plan instead of squandering all the earth resources on headline grabbing mindless one-gunmanship and with other nation support to safeguard a future for mankind. MG1
Urgelt
not rated yet 9 hours ago
Incredible engineering concept. Just incredible.

I'll point out that Elon's engineering addresses transportation. I don't know how much engineering he intends to do at SpaceX regarding Moon or Mars surface infrastructure, but if I were to venture a guess, he'll be looking to form partnerships with other companies, with ESA, with NASA, with just about anyone to design and build the cargoes he will deliver and to operate ground stations.
dirk_bruere
not rated yet 9 hours ago
Doing what NASA should have done 30 years ago
Nick Gotts
not rated yet 6 hours ago
"Incredible engineering concept. Just incredible."

As in: the opposite of credible.
CubicAdjunct747
not rated yet 6 hours ago
SCAM! Just like hyperloop, outlandish ideas with time targets and costs which are so unrealistic . He's hitting the ATM again with fanciful ideas. I can do that too! Give to my fund for solar sail to reach 0.5C and get to your Jupiter vacation in no time at all!
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 2 hours ago
SCAM! Just like hyperloop, outlandish ideas with time targets and costs which are so unrealistic . He's hitting the ATM again with fanciful ideas. I can do that too! Give to my fund for solar sail to reach 0.5C and get to your Jupiter vacation in no time at all!
This is what you couch potato patches said about his reusable rockets. 16 successful landings so far.

You dont know what youre talking about and you dont care.

The reason to have multiple redundant systems is in case one of them has a critical flaw.

But the effort indicates just how extremely important it is.

