Russia, US shoot for the moon with joint lunar station project (Update)

September 27, 2017
Russia and the US have continued cooperation on space projects despite political difficulties
Russia and the US have continued cooperation on space projects despite political difficulties

Russia and the United States agreed Wednesday to cooperate on a NASA-led project to build the first lunar space station, part of a long-term project to send humans to Mars.

The US space agency said earlier this year that it was exploring a programme called the Deep Space Gateway, a multi-stage project to push further into the solar system.

The project envisages building a crew-tended spaceport in lunar orbit that would serve as a "gateway to deep space and the lunar surface," NASA has said.

An international base for lunar exploration for humans and robots and a stopover for spacecraft is a leading contender to succeed the $100 billion International Space Station (ISS), the world's largest space project to date.

On Wednesday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos and NASA said they had signed a cooperation agreement at an astronautical congress in Adelaide.

NASA said the agreement reflected the two agencies' common vision for human exploration.

"While the deep space gateway is still in concept formulation, NASA is pleased to see growing international interest in moving into cislunar space as the next step for advancing human space exploration," Robert Lightfoot, acting administrator at NASA headquarters in Washington, was quoted as saying.

The Russians and Americans would cooperate to build the systems needed to organise scientific missions in lunar orbit and to the surface of the Moon, Roscosmos said.

The Russian space agency added the partners intended "to develop international technical standards which will be used later, in particular to create a space station in lunar orbit."

Russia, the United States and other participants agreed it was important to work using unified standards to avoid future problems in space, Igor Komarov, Roscosmos's general director, said in televised remarks, citing the trials of Sandra Bullock's astronaut heroine in sci-fi thriller "Gravity".

"Roscosmos and NASA have already agreed on standards for a docking unit of the future station," the Russian space agency said.

"Taking into account the country's extensive experience in developing docking units, the station's future elements—as well as standards for life-support systems—will be created using Russian designs."

NASA said it planned to expand human presence into the solar system using its new deep space exploration transportation systems, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft.

'Better to fly together'

Russia and the United States also discussed using Moscow's Proton-M and Angara rockets as well as other spacecraft to help create the infrastructure of the lunar spaceport, the Russian statement said, adding that the main works were slated to begin in the mid-2020s.

Space exploration is one of the few areas where international cooperation between Russia and the US has not been wrecked by tensions over Ukraine, Syria and elsewhere.

Russia and the US work side by side on the ISS, which has been orbiting Earth since 1998.

"We understand that we are key players and we have to work on these missions together," Komarov said.

"The station will be a serious platform for future research," he said.

Experts hailed the announcement as a symbolic beginning of US-Russian joint work on deep space exploration.

"It's better to fly together to the Moon than think who will strike first," Igor Lisov, an editor at Space News, an industry journal, told AFP.

He said Russia had a lot to contribute, given the country's expertise and experience.

"We are offering carriers for flights to a lunar orbiting station, we are offering our docking units or their components," he said, adding Russia had vast experience in creating life-support systems.

"That is a rather significant contribution."

Sending the first man into space in 1961 and launching the first Sputnik satellite four years earlier are among key accomplishments of the Soviet space programme and remain a major source of national pride in Russia.

Explore further: Russia announces plan to build new space station with NASA

Related Stories

Russia delays decision on using ISS after 2020

January 13, 2015

Russia has delayed a ruling on its future use of the International Space Station, a source in Russia's space agency said Tuesday, as economic turmoil buffets the country's space programme.

China talking with European Space Agency about moon outpost

April 26, 2017

Representatives of China and the European Space Agency are discussing potential collaboration on a human outpost on the moon and other possible joint endeavors, according to a spokesman for the European agency and Chinese ...

Recommended for you

The strange structures of the Saturn nebula

September 27, 2017

The spectacular planetary nebula NGC 7009, or the Saturn Nebula, emerges from the darkness like a series of oddly-shaped bubbles, lit up in glorious pinks and blues. This colourful image was captured by the MUSE instrument ...

A RAVAN in the sun

September 27, 2017

While people across the nation gazed at August's total solar eclipse from Earth, a bread loaf-sized NASA satellite had a front row seat for the astronomical event.

Solving the mystery of Pluto's giant blades of ice

September 27, 2017

NASA's New Horizons mission revolutionized our knowledge of Pluto when it flew past that distant world in July 2015. Among its many discoveries were images of strange formations resembling giant knife blades of ice, whose ...

7 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dirk_bruere
1 / 5 (1) 15 hours ago
A waste of money if it does not include the Chinese
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 14 hours ago
A waste of money if it does not include the Chinese

Why do you think the Russians and the US are cooperating in the first place? Out of love?
No. They're trying to beat the Chinese plans for a lunar station.
They know full well that they don't stand a chance individually.
KBK
3.4 / 5 (5) 13 hours ago
More to the point, it illustrates that the Russian interference and Russian hate thing is a total farce and lie of some component of the ruling systems of the USA.

That they are suffering a factional war. The American public, the economy and everything connected to it has been thrown into the fray as a weapon, in order that these factions can go at one another.

The public is treated as garbage (idiot undesirables) and a weapon in a sociopathic factional war of groups of hidden oligarchy of the usa.

That oligarchy is both us based and global and cares nothing about the USA itself.

This is only part of a mess that has been on going in various ways, for near centuries and built up into what you see today.

Problem is, most people come into this mess unaware and have a hard time grasping the scope of it, and think it is all paranoia. Not so. Many hundreds of pointers and indicators exist.

Like this USA Russian co-operation thing being so contrary to the public stance.
javjav
3 / 5 (2) 13 hours ago
I am having a deja vu. The purpose of the space shuttle was to build the ISS. And the purpose of the ISS was to put a place where the Shuttle can go, as it was too heavy for anything else than a low earth orbit. Now they have realized that HLS and Orion can not really go to Mars, and the plan B (asteroid excursion) was also dismissed. So now they want to put something in lunar orbit to give them a new purpose ( to build a place where they can go). More recursive nonsense. 70 years after moon landing they will not even have a single miserable station on lunar surface. NASA is a far cry of what it was
ECOnservative
5 / 5 (1) 13 hours ago
An understanding of the radiation regime of cislunar space is critical in determining physiological effects of long-term exposure such as those of any Mars mission. Politics aside, I think it's a great idea. BTW, the Chinese have shown no inclination to cooperate in space.
Mark Thomas
3 / 5 (1) 11 hours ago
I am always glad to see American-Russian cooperation in space, but the focus should be on developing the hardware necessary to go directly to Mars from Earth orbit, possibly from the completed and paid for $100B International Space Station. Russia claims to have advanced nuclear propulsion for spacecraft further than NASA did, so perhaps their cooperation could help jump start development of a reusable, nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft capable of relatively fast missions to Mars. Every month shaved off the journey to Mars is one less month getting irradiated in interplanetary space and one more month getting work done on Mars. With enough Delta V and reusability, it could drop off one crew at Mars and pick up one already there every 26 months. Because it would spend so much time in Earth orbit between fast round-trips to Mars, lots of side trips to the moon could be added in. A spacecraft that powerful would be inspiring and make reaching the moon seem like child's play.
Cusco
4.5 / 5 (2) 9 hours ago
NASA is a far cry of what it was


That's what happens when you let your country be managed by lawyers and generals and both are in the employ of the business class. It was decided that the money was better spent on killing brown people to improve the short-term bottom line of the international mega-corporations rather than investing in the long-term future of our species.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.