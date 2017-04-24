China talking with European Space Agency about moon outpost

April 26, 2017
moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

China is talking with the European Space Agency about collaborating on a human outpost on the moon.

The secretary general for China's space agency, Tian Yulong, disclosed the talks Wednesday in Chinese state media. Further details on what the collaboration could entail were not revealed.

The European Space Agency, or ESA, has described its "Moon Village" as a potential international launching pad for future missions to Mars.

China has ramped up its space program since its first in 2003, more than 42 years after a Soviet cosmonaut became the first to reach orbit.

China this month launched an on a mission to dock with its currently unoccupied space station. It plans to launch the first mission to the far side of the moon next year.

Explore further: China prepares to launch country's first cargo spacecraft

Related Stories

Report: China developing advanced lunar mission spaceship

March 9, 2017

China is developing an advanced new spaceship capable of both flying in low-Earth orbit and landing on the moon, according to state media, in another bold step for a space program that equaled the U.S. in number of rocket ...

China launches second space station, Tiangong 2

September 15, 2016

China has launched its second space station in a sign of the growing sophistication of its military-backed program that intends to send a mission to Mars in the coming years.

Recommended for you

New survey hints at exotic origin for the Cold Spot

April 25, 2017

A supervoid is unlikely to explain a 'Cold Spot' in the cosmic microwave background, according to the results of a new survey, leaving room for exotic explanations like a collision between universes. The researchers, led ...

Astronomers detect dozens of new quasars and galaxies

April 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Yoshiki Matsuoka of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) has detected a treasure trove of new high-redshift quasars (or quasi-stellar objects) and luminous galaxies. ...

Preliminary results of Breakthrough Listen project released

April 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—The team of researchers working on the Breakthrough Listen project (affiliated with SETI) has released preliminary findings after sifting through several petabytes of data obtained from three telescopes involved ...

Team discovers lull in Mars' giant impact history

April 25, 2017

From the earliest days of our solar system's history, collisions between astronomical objects have shaped the planets and changed the course of their evolution. Studying the early bombardment history of Mars, scientists at ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.