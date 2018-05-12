Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project

May 18, 2018

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has given updated details of a project to build high-speed transport tunnels underneath Los Angeles in a bid to combat traffic and said he wanted to work with the city's subway operator.

His firm behind the project—"The Boring Company"—wants to create tunnels that link up with existing lines to "complement the system".

During the presentation in Los Angeles Thursday, Musk showed a video explaining the tunnels. Passengers would embark at ground-level into an 16-person shuttle—an elevator of sorts, which then joins a high-speed, electricity-powered network that travels at up to 125 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour.)

The idea is for the vehicles to offer a service somewhere between riding a subway and traveling in a private car—and for just $1, passengers could reach downtown LA from its international airport in under 10 minutes.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's long term vision is for the tunnels to also serve his Hyperloop ultra high-speed pod —which he says would cut the six hour drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles to just 30 minutes.

"We're aiming to go over 300 miles an hour in a vacuum ," Musk said.

Explore further: Elon Musk says LA-area test tunnel almost complete (Update)

Related Stories

Elon Musk posts video of 'electric sled' for tunnel travel

May 12, 2017

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday posted video on social media of what he describes as an electric sled speeding through a tunnel, a test of a system he envisions for 3-D networks of underground passages for speeding ...

Hyperloop or hyperbole? Musk promises NY-DC run in 29 mins

July 21, 2017

US entrepreneur Elon Musk said Thursday he'd received tentative approval from the government to build a conceptual "hyperloop" system that would blast passenger pods down vacuum-sealed tubes from New York to Washington at ...

Recommended for you

Self-assembling 3-D battery would charge in seconds

May 17, 2018

The world is a big place, but it's gotten smaller with the advent of technologies that put people from across the globe in the palm of one's hand. And as the world has shrunk, it has also demanded that things happen ever ...

HSBC, ING banks announce blockchain first

May 14, 2018

Banking giants HSBC and ING on Monday said they had carried out a landmark blockchain transaction aimed at speeding up payment processes and making them more secure.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.