Video: Hydrangeas and the science of do-overs

In a previous video, the Reactions team attempted to demonstrate the color-changing science of hydrangeas by using aluminum citrate to try to turn cut flowers from red to blue.
The experiment didn't work, but it did demonstrate why failing and trying again is so important in science.
In this video, the team finally sticks the landing:
Explore further: Video: Hydrangeas, the strange color-changing flowers
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.