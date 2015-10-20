October 20, 2015

Making the (reactive) case for explosives science

by Los Alamos National Laboratory

Making the (reactive) case for explosives science

A "reactive case" is a new concept in explosives science currently being tested at Los Alamos National Laboratory. A reactive case would do more than just contain an explosive, but rather become part of the explosive event itself, actually enhancing or boosting the explosion while decreasing far-field fragmentation damage. Advancing fundamental explosives science by testing entirely new ideas like this is a key component of the Laboratory's national security mission. 

This video shows an explosive experiment test of a "reactive case" concept based on an aluminum composite material conceived of and developed by the Laboratory's Explosive and Shock Physics Division. The first detonation in the video is of a baseline aluminum case, made from machined aluminum, and the the second detonation is of the reactive case at approximately the same time scale in explosive expansion. 

Both shots utilized a Los Alamos developed high-energy "cast-cured" plastic bonded explosive. The experiments were performed in a semi-enclosed steel pipe, which allows for the case in the baseline experiment to relight upon impact with the steel walls, yielding the luminescent ring observed in the video.

  • Making the (reactive) case for explosives science
  • Making the (reactive) case for explosives science

Provided by Los Alamos National Laboratory

Citation: Making the (reactive) case for explosives science (2015, October 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-reactive-case-explosives-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers use scientific guns to induce shock waves into explosive materials to study their performance, properties
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)