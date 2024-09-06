The Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) was established in 1943 is a Department of Energy funded lab managed by Los Alamos National Security LLC. The primary purposes of LANL are involve national security, outer space, renewable energy, medicine, technology and nanotechnology/supercomputing. LANL conducts testing of materials and employs material engineers, chemists, physicists, biologists and other professionals. LANL publishes its findings and research on-line and news releases. LANL has an operating budget of over $2.2 billion.

Address
P.O. Box 1663. Los Alamos, NM 87545
Website
http://www.lanl.gov/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Alamos_National_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

ChemCam hits 1 million laser shots on Mars since 2012

The ChemCam instrument, developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, recently zapped its laser for the 1 millionth time on Mars. Sitting on top of NASA's Curiosity rover, ChemCam has been helping make groundbreaking discoveries ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 6, 2024

Researchers develop novel atom-thin material heat test

Advanced materials, including two-dimensional or "atomically thin" materials just a few atoms thick, are essential for the future of microelectronics technology. Now a team at Los Alamos National Laboratory has developed ...

Nanomaterials

Jun 28, 2024

AI can help forecast toxic 'blue-green tides'

A team of Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists plan to use artificial intelligence modeling to forecast, and better understand, a growing threat to water caused by toxic algal blooms. Fueled by climate change and rising ...

Earth Sciences

Jun 20, 2024

New theory broadens phase transition exploration

In a paper recently published in Physical Review Letters, Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers offer a new theory that predicts defect density across a variety of phase transitions. The research opens new routes for ...

General Physics

Jun 18, 2024

Machine learning model uncovers new drug design opportunities

Pathogens are nothing if not adaptable, and their ability to protect themselves against antibiotics increasingly poses a public health concern. A research team led by Los Alamos National Laboratory has used machine learning, ...

Biochemistry

May 14, 2024

