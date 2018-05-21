Video: Chameleons are masters of nanotechnology

May 24, 2018, American Chemical Society
Chameleons are masters of nanotechnology (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Chameleons are nature's most talented masters of color. They use their unique color-changing abilities for all sorts of reasons. But how do they alter their hue?

They wield a combination of pigments and specialized nano-scale crystals.

In this video, Reactions explains how chameleons have mastered nanotech:

