July 11, 2018

$16 per month streaming service Philo expands to Amazon Fire and Apple TV

by Usa Today, Usa Today

One of the newest broadband TV services, Philo, is expanding its reach.

The $16 monthly streaming subscription service, which launched in November 2017 on Roku devices, desktop and web browsers and iPhones, is now available on Amazon TV and Apple TV, the video service said Tuesday.

Philo is also getting a boost of more than $40 million in investment funding, led by AMC Networks, Discovery and Viacom. Those three major programmers along with A+E and Scripps provided the initial investment of $25 million to help launch the service. (Discovery acquired Scripps in July 2017 for $11.9 billion.)

The dual-pronged initiative will likely raise the awareness of Philo, which includes A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, HGTV, OWN and another 30-plus channels.

"Nobody knows Philo exists," said Rich Greenfield, a media and technology analyst with financial services firm BTIG in New York. "The device partnerships are going to provide a good amount of visibility from a marketing standpoint in terms of how Amazon markets around Prime Day and how Apple promotes this."

It's no accident that Philo's arrival on Amazon's Fire TV happens just days before the online retailing giant's Amazon Prime Day on July 16. And the funding will help raise awareness of the streaming long after Amazon's event.

"I hear a lot of people online who say they love Philo and they're surprised they don't see advertisements for the company in more places," said Philo's CEO Andrew McCollum. "That's one thing we will be changing with the funding."

McCollum declined to reveal the size of Philo's current subscriber base, but said "we're really happy with the growth."

Want to check out Philo? It has a seven-day free trial and you can sign up with just your phone number. Features include an unlimited 30-day DVR, on-demand programs, and the ability to watch shows that have aired in the past three days.

Wondering what is up with the name? Philo T. Farnsworth invented television in 1930.

©2018 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: $16 per month streaming service Philo expands to Amazon Fire and Apple TV (2018, July 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-07-month-streaming-philo-amazon-apple.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New internet TV service has $16 monthly tab and no sports
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)