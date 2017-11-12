New internet TV service has $16 monthly tab and no sports

November 14, 2017 by Tali Arbel

The hook of the latest internet TV service is a low price and no sports channels.

Analysts estimate that internet TV packages such as Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Now have so far signed up a few million customers. These services are meant to replace cable TV with a cheaper price and a smaller bundle of channels.

Unlike the existing services, though, Philo doesn't offer many of the networks that are often considered must-have. It lacks sports and the dominant cable news networks and excludes broadcast networks like NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox. Instead, it focuses on music and comedy, scripted series and reality shows, with networks like AMC, Food Network, HGTV, MTV and Comedy Central. (The Spike , which is also included, does televise some mixed martial arts, a type of fighting.)

The lack of expensive sports channels and other popular networks helps lower Philo's cost to just $16 a month for 37 channels. That's cheaper than the other internet-TV services.

The companies that own the networks included in Philo—A+E, AMC, Discovery, Scripps and Viacom—together invested $25 million in the company, according to Philo. The 6-year-old startup helps traditional cable and satellite TV providers stream video on college campuses. That technology business still exists.

For the new , available Tuesday, Philo lets you stream simultaneously on three different devices and has an online video recorder that stores programs for 30 days. You can watch on computers, phones and tablets. For now, the only gadget it'll work with for watching on a TV is a Roku.

Explore further: DirecTV Now wins, YouTube TV loses in channel battle

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Fruit fly brains inform search engines of the future

November 9, 2017

Every day, websites you visit and smartphone apps that you use are crunching huge sets of data to find things that resemble each other: products that are similar to your past purchases; songs that are similar to tunes you've ...

Researchers devise an algorithm to combat gerrymandering

November 8, 2017

As the Supreme Court considers Gill v. Whitford, a challenge to the practice of partisan gerrymandering that may rewrite the rules used to draw congressional districts, a team of computer scientists has come up with a new ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.