Soccer site FuboTV muscling into mainstream internet TV

The online-cable market is getting a little more crowded.

FuboTV, a small soccer-focused streaming site, is adding dozens of TV networks, mainly focused on sports, to its service. It's upping the price to $35, from $10.

That would make it more of a competitor to both traditional cable and live-streaming services like Sony's PlayStation Vue, Dish Network's Sling TV and AT&T's DirecTV Now, with another internet TV package coming from Hulu next year.

Coming in January are sports channels like FS1, NBA TV, NBCSN, and regional sports networks and a few dozen non-sports channels like Lifetime, Bravo, Fox News, A&E and Hallmark. Some customers can get Fox, NBC and Telemundo.

Fubo CEO David Gandler says the price will likely rise to $50 as more sports video is added.

