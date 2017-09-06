September 6, 2017

Webcast marks TV milestone, unsung pioneer behind it

Webcast marks TV milestone, unsung pioneer behind it
In this Dec. 9, 1930, file photo, Philo T. Farnsworth, San Francisco-based inventor of the television, poses in New York. A live webcast will celebrate the transmission of the first electronic TV signal on Sept. 7, 1927, and the man behind it, Farnsworth. The webcast is set for 3 p.m. PDT Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, from the original location of Farnsworth's San Francisco lab. (AP Photo/File)

Happy 90th birthday, television!

A live webcast will celebrate the transmission of the first electronic TV signal on Sept. 7, 1927, and the man behind it, Philo T. Farnsworth.

The webcast is set for 6 p.m. Thursday from the original location of Farnsworth's San Francisco lab. It's available on www.thehistoryoftv.com and will be repeated at 9 p.m. and midnight Thursday.

Veteran producer Phil Savenick created the site to detail the medium's history and the contributions of Farnsworth and other TV pioneers.

The website includes what Savenick calls a "" of photos, videos and stories.

In the 1930s, Farnsworth waged a successful legal battle to be recognized as the inventor of electronic television.

The largely unsung scientist, a Utah native, died in 1971 at age 64.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Webcast marks TV milestone, unsung pioneer behind it (2017, September 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-webcast-tv-milestone-unsung.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Project forecasts seasonal bird migration
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Kids Ride on Toy Car Battery/Voltage

13 hours ago

Is a self-powered transmitter possible?

Sep 9, 2024

Maxwell Equations Absorbent Boundary Conditions

Sep 9, 2024

Mixing 18650 and 21700 cells in same parallel pack in battery pack ok?

Sep 8, 2024

Relationship between SNR and shielding effectiveness

Aug 30, 2024

Calculating the Dielectric Strength of multiple materials

Aug 30, 2024

More from Electrical Engineering

Load comments (0)