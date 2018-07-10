International collaboration finds land plant genes in ancient aquatic alga

July 12, 2018, University of Maryland
International collaboration finds land plant genes in ancient aquatic alga
An artistic rendition depicts the freshwater alga plant Chara braunii cradling different types of lands plants (L-R): a moss, a fern, a conifer and a flower. Credit: Melanie Barth and Debbie Maizels

Land plants, which split from their aquatic relatives 500 million years ago, are an extraordinarily diverse group of living organisms—from tall redwoods to fragrant roses to carpets of moss.

For plants, survival on dry land required some new evolutionary innovations. For instance, they had to develop root systems that can absorb nutrients from soil. They also needed strong stems that can support their own weight without help from the buoyancy of water. Land plants evolved to deal with these and many other environmental challenges, resulting in their worldwide abundance today.

To better understand the genetic adaptations that made this transition so successful, an international team, which included three University of Maryland researchers, sequenced and analyzed the genome of Chara braunii, a freshwater green alga closely related to . By comparing Chara's genome to multiple land plant genomes, the team was able to identify many important genes that originated in a common ancestor shared by Chara and land plants.

The research paper was published in the journal Cell on July 12, 2018.

"It's great to finally have a genome from an alga closely related to land plants," said UMD Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics Professor Charles Delwiche, an expert in plant evolution. "This information will help us understand which land plant functions were truly novel."

Chara braunii belongs to a division of plants called Charophytic algae, which are the closest living relatives of land plants. As one of the first Charophytic algae to have its sequenced, Chara has yielded important information on how land plants evolved from their aquatic ancestors.

"Our data show that a number of genes previously considered typical for terrestrial plants can already be found in these algae," said Stefan Rensing, a professor of at the University of Marburg who led the collaboration. "This means that some important processes that occur when land plants grow are much more ancient than previously believed. In fact, some of these characteristics evolved before land plants even existed."

For example, Chara possesses all of the genes required to detect the presence of the . This ability is present in all land plants where ethylene plays a wide variety of roles, from promoting seed germination to signaling when fruit should ripen.

"Given the huge number of roles ethylene has in plants, we want to know when the ethylene signaling pathway originated," said Caren Chang, a professor in the UMD Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics and an expert in ethylene signaling in plants. "Because we found that Chara has all of the specialized genes for ethylene signaling, it means that this ability is even older than Chara."

Although Chara can respond to ethylene, the scientists also discovered that Chara lacks key steps of the cellular pathway needed to make the hormone. Chang's laboratory is currently investigating the evolution and function of the incomplete -making pathway in Charophytic algae and in some land plants such as mosses, liverworts and ferns.

Some other features that Chara shares with land plants include: egg and sperm cells, which allow plants to make seeds that can disperse over land; tip growth, which allows plants to develop complex roots to get nutrients out of soil; and some of the cellular machinery important for formation of the plant cell wall, which allows plants to support their own weight.

Going forward, Delwiche plans to sequence the genomes of other Charophytic algae that are more distantly related to land plants.

"One really cool thing about having complete genomes is that you can start to understand what bits and pieces and systems are missing," Delwiche said. "Identifying which genes are missing, and in which species, will give us insights into how evolved."

Explore further: Algae use same molecular machinery as land plants to respond to a plant hormone

More information: "The Chara genome: secondary complexity and implications for plant terrestrialization," Cell (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.06.033

Related Stories

Ancestors of land plants revealed

April 18, 2011

It was previously thought that land plants evolved from stonewort-like algae. However, new research published in BioMed Central's open access journal BMC Evolutionary Biology shows that the closest relatives to land plants ...

Plants are given a new family tree

February 16, 2018

A new genealogy of plant evolution, led by researchers at the University of Bristol, shows that the first plants to conquer land were a complex species, challenging long-held assumptions about plant evolution.

How plants conquered the land

May 19, 2016

Research at the University of Leeds has identified a key gene that assisted the transition of plants from water to the land around 500 million years ago.

The origin of flower-making genes

January 11, 2018

Flowering plants have evolved from plants without flowers. It is known that the function of several genes, called MADS-box genes, creates shapes peculiar to flowers such as stamens, pistils and petals. Plants that do not ...

Recommended for you

Finding the proteins that unpack DNA

July 12, 2018

A new method allows researchers to systematically identify specialized proteins that unpack DNA inside the nucleus of a cell, making the usually dense DNA more accessible for gene expression and other functions. The method, ...

New control of cell division discovered

July 12, 2018

When a cell divides, its constituents are usually evenly distributed among the daughter cells. University of Zurich researchers have now identified an enzyme that guarantees that cell constituents that are concentrated in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.