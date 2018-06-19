Sweden starts construction on fossil fuel-free steel plant

June 20, 2018
Sweden starts construction on fossil fuel-free steel plant
Swedish Prime Minister Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Bengt Kjell, Chairman of the Board SSAB, Marten Gornerup, CEO Hybrit, Jan Mostrom, CEO LKAB, Magnus Hall, CEO Vattenfall, Martin Lindqvist, CEO SSAB, Réni Kolessar, Research Director of Energy Agency and Isabella Lovin Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, and Deputy Prime Minister, from left, take part in a ceremony marking the construction of pilot plant for fossil-free steel production, a collaboration between LKAB, Vattenfall and SSAB, in the SSAB industrial area in Lulea, Sweden Wednesday June 20, 2018. Sweden has started construction on a factory in the northeastern town of Lulea that will test whether it's feasible to make steel without burning fossil fuels. (Gustav Sjöholm/TT via AP)

Sweden has started construction on a factory that will test whether it's feasible to make steel without burning fossil fuels.

Utility firm Vattenfall said Tuesday it has teamed up with steel company SSAB and mining firm LKAB to build the 1.4-billion Swedish krona ($158 million) pilot plant.

Existing plants produce large amounts of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, when coal is used to turn iron into hardened steel.

The new factory being built in the northeastern town of Lulea by 2020 will use hydrogen instead of coal and coke. The companies' joint venture, called HYBRIT, aims to have an industrial process in place by 2035.

Vattenfall said the technology could potentially cut Sweden's total emissions by ten percent, helping meet the country's goals under the Paris climate accord.

Explore further: Sweden's Vattenfall abandons research on CO2 storage

Related Stories

Recommended for you

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

WillieWard
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Production of hydrogen to power a fossil fuel-free steel plant is possible thanks to Hydro and carbon-free nuclear power.
Wind and solar have ERoI, low energy density, hardly can payback the energy used from fossil fuels to manufacture/mine/transport/install/repair/recycle their components, they are good in ruining natural landscapes, disrupting wildlife habitats, butchering millions of birds and bats in midair, and parasitizing reliable sources of energy such as hydro and carbon-free nuclear power or providing "greenwashing" for coal/oil/gas in order to displace carbon-free nuclear energy.
https://uploads.d...f3b3.jpg
"Wind turbine performance decline in Sweden"
https://docs.wind...eden.pdf
Eikka
not rated yet 40 minutes ago
Production of steel always emits some CO2 as there's carbon in the iron.

That was the invention that lead to the mass production of steel - because iron ore comes with an uncontrollable quantity of fossilized carbon.Knowing exactly how much is in there is practically impossible, therefore, all the carbon is burned off, and then a precise quantity is put back in to turn the soft iron into hardenable steel.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.