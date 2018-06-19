Sweden starts construction on fossil fuel-free steel plant

Sweden has started construction on a factory that will test whether it's feasible to make steel without burning fossil fuels.
Utility firm Vattenfall said Tuesday it has teamed up with steel company SSAB and mining firm LKAB to build the 1.4-billion Swedish krona ($158 million) pilot plant.
Existing plants produce large amounts of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, when coal is used to turn iron into hardened steel.
The new factory being built in the northeastern town of Lulea by 2020 will use hydrogen instead of coal and coke. The companies' joint venture, called HYBRIT, aims to have an industrial process in place by 2035.
Vattenfall said the technology could potentially cut Sweden's total carbon dioxide emissions by ten percent, helping meet the country's goals under the Paris climate accord.
Explore further: Sweden's Vattenfall abandons research on CO2 storage
WillieWard
Wind and solar have ERoI, low energy density, hardly can payback the energy used from fossil fuels to manufacture/mine/transport/install/repair/recycle their components, they are good in ruining natural landscapes, disrupting wildlife habitats, butchering millions of birds and bats in midair, and parasitizing reliable sources of energy such as hydro and carbon-free nuclear power or providing "greenwashing" for coal/oil/gas in order to displace carbon-free nuclear energy.
https://uploads.d...f3b3.jpg
"Wind turbine performance decline in Sweden"
https://docs.wind...eden.pdf
Eikka
That was the invention that lead to the mass production of steel - because iron ore comes with an uncontrollable quantity of fossilized carbon.Knowing exactly how much is in there is practically impossible, therefore, all the carbon is burned off, and then a precise quantity is put back in to turn the soft iron into hardenable steel.