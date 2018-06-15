Peek at the future: Electric plane cruises skies over Norway

June 18, 2018
Peek at the future: Electric plane cruises skies over Norway
A view of the first flight by an electric aircraft, at Olso Airport, in Gardermoen, Norway, Monday, June 18, 2018. Norway's transportation minister and the head of the Scandinavian country's airport operator took off Monday for a short flight ... aboard a small, Slovenian-made two-seater electric airplane. Dag Falk-Petersen, head of Avinor, sat at the commands of the white Pipistrel Alpha Electro G2 while Ketil Solvik-Olsen sat in the passenger seat when they took off from a remote corner of the Oslo airport for a brief journey in the grey skies. (Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix via AP)

Norway's transportation minister and the head of the Scandinavian country's airport operator took off Monday for a short flight ... aboard a Slovenian-made two-seater electric airplane.

Dag Falk-Petersen, head of Avinor, sat at the commands of the white Pipistrel Alpha Electro G2 while Ketil Solvik-Olsen sat in the passenger seat. They took off from a remote corner of Oslo Airport for a brief journey in the gray skies.

Norway aims to be 100 percent electric by 2040 for all short-haul flights. Avinor, which is responsible for the country's 44 airports, has bought the electric aircraft used Monday.

The operator plans to launch a tender offer to test a commercial route flown with a small electric plane with 19 seats, starting in 2025.

Explore further: Norway aims for all short-haul flights 100% electric by 2040

Related Stories

Faced with global warming, aviation aims to turn green

April 8, 2018

Will we someday be able to fly without the guilt of causing environmental damage? A handful of firms and regulators hope that the electric revolution in cars will also take to the skies, helping the industry cope with an ...

Dealerships trash talk electric cars: study

May 21, 2018

Car dealerships in Nordic countries actively discourage consumers from buying electric vehicles, researchers who conducted an undercover investigation said Monday.

Singapore Airlines to launch world's longest flight

May 30, 2018

Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday that it will relaunch the world's longest commercial flight in October, a journey of almost 19 hours from the city-state to New York, but it will not be available to economy travellers.

Recommended for you

Apple closing iPhone security gap used by law enforcement

June 14, 2018

Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, a change that will thwart law enforcement agencies that have been exploiting the vulnerability to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.