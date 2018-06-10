Hawaii volcano unleashes more small blasts, snaking lava

June 11, 2018 by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
Hawaii volcano unleashes more small blasts, snaking lava
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows in and around Pahoa, Hawaii, Sunday, June 10, 2018. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Small explosions at the summit of an erupting Hawaii volcano could send ash into communities.

Scientists say the blasts happened Monday, including one after a magnitude-5.4 earthquake. Ash expelled from the Kilauea volcano may cause poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.

The Big Island volcano has been erupting for more than a month, sending lava into neighborhoods from cracks in the ground and destroying hundreds of homes.

A river of is flowing toward a community that got wiped out last week. A fissure is shooting fountains of lava into the air, which is flowing to the ocean. Gas emissions from the vent have doubled.

Scientists warn against venturing too close to lava hitting water, saying it could expose people to dangers from flying debris.

Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

The Kilauea Volcano east rift zone eruption continues mainly from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Lava from the Kilauea volcano erupts from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
The Kapoho coastline shows steam as hot lava from the Kilauea volcano hist the surf Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Lava from the Kilauea volcano continues to erupt from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Lava from the Kilauea volcano erupts from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

