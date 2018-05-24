Hawaii volcano sends another ash cloud high into the air

May 25, 2018
Hawaii volcano sends another ash cloud high into the air
In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) into the air.

Those living in communities southwest of the Kilauea volcano are warned that wind might carry ash their way after the eruption Thursday night.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland says small ash explosions are coming from the summit intermittently as lava keeps flowing into the ocean.

Lava also is spewing from fissures in the Leilani Estates subdivision, which has been evacuated for three weeks. About 2,000 people have fled their homes.

Officials say nearly 50 structures, including dozens of houses, have been destroyed since fissures began opening up in backyards on May 3.

Hawaii volcano sends another ash cloud high into the air
In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo provided by teacher Aina Akamu, Akamu, at left, takes a photo with his students, Shyann Tamura, center, and Shyanne Akiona, right, at their school campus in Pahala, Hawaii. Kau High and Pahala Elementary School were covered in ash that spewed out of a Hawaii volcano explosion and drifted down into their small and rural town. School officials have been handing out ash-filtering face masks. (Aina Akamu via AP)

Hawaii volcano sends another ash cloud high into the air
In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Explore further: Amount of ash in plume above Hawaii volcano decreases

Related Stories

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

May 25, 2018

Lava entered the ocean from a third flow, marking the third week of a Hawaii volcano eruption that has opened up nearly two dozen vents in rural communities, destroyed dozens of buildings and shot miles-high plumes of ash ...

Recommended for you

Climate change may lead to bigger atmospheric rivers

May 25, 2018

A new NASA-led study shows that climate change is likely to intensify extreme weather events known as atmospheric rivers across most of the globe by the end of this century, while slightly reducing their number.

Top nitrogen researchers imagine world beyond fossil fuels

May 25, 2018

Freeways choked with traffic, supermarkets laden with fertilizer-grown stock from distance fields and virtually everything we touch derived from petroleum-based plastics. It's hard to imagine life beyond our fossil-fueled ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.