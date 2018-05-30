Fussy fruit flies can detect bad genes

June 1, 2018, University of Western Australia
fruit fly
Fruit fly. Credit: John Tann/Wikipedia

Researchers at The University of Western Australia have demonstrated the sexual attractiveness of male fruit flies isn't just about how big they are or how nice they smell; it's also about how many mutations they carry.

Fruit fly populations were created in a lab to assess why are selective about which they mate with, and it appears is only part of the reason. The other is the burden of mutations a male carries.

Robert Dugand, from the Centre of Evolutionary Biology said the study aimed to determine why the females of many species are so choosy over which male they mate with.

"If females persistently choose particular males based on certain characteristics (e.g. size, smell), you would assume that the continual selection of these traits should eventually erode any genetic diversity in males," Mr Dugand said.

"Our results show there is in male attractiveness, and it is not limited to easily identifiable physical characteristics (although bigger flies are more ). We found that males with fewer deleterious mutations in their genome were deemed more attractive than males with a larger burden of mutations."

Researchers conducted the research by competing male flies against one another and finding out which males were preferred by females (the 'studs'), and which males were rejected by females (the 'duds'). Studs and duds were selected for 14 generations, producing populations with an ancestry of highly attractive males and other populations with an ancestry of highly unattractive males.

Mr Dugand said the results revealed that mating success responded to selection, which shows there is genetic variation in attractiveness. Some of this variation is caused by mutations that affect viability.

"This is an important finding because deleterious mutations reduce the health of populations. Therefore we can show that in choosy females is very important for the health of populations," Mr Dugand said.

"This result may have important implications for conservation as many programs remove sexual selection when conservationists decide who gets to mate with whom."

"This removal of sexual selection may be detrimental to the fitness of small populations by allowing mutations to accumulate."

This research is published in Science Advances.

Explore further: Contests for female attention turns males into better performers—in fruit flies

More information: Robert J. Dugand et al. Evolutionary divergence in competitive mating success through female mating bias for good genes, Science Advances (2018). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaq0369

Related Stories

Birds choose mates with ornamental traits

September 4, 2017

A recurring theme in nature documentaries is that of choosy females selecting brightly colored males. A new study shows that, in monogamous mating systems, male birds may select their lifelong mates in much the same way.

Research finds clue to why females live longer than males

December 1, 2014

A study from the University of Exeter has found that male flies die earlier than their female counterparts when forced to evolve with the pressures of mate competition and juvenile survival. The results could help researchers ...

Recommended for you

Fussy fruit flies can detect bad genes

June 1, 2018

Researchers at The University of Western Australia have demonstrated the sexual attractiveness of male fruit flies isn't just about how big they are or how nice they smell; it's also about how many mutations they carry.

Bacteria ensure square meal for bloodsucking ticks

June 1, 2018

How do ticks live solely on blood? A study presented in Current Biology (May 31, 2018) has elucidated the crucial role played by symbiotic bacteria that synthesize B vitamins. These nutrients are scarcely found in the blood ...

Sugarcane pest produces foam to protect itself from heat

June 1, 2018

Tiny balls of froth can often be seen near the roots of plants in sugarcane plantations in Brazil during summer. The foam protects nymphs of the root spittlebug Mahanarva fimbriolata, a major pest of crops and pasture throughout ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.