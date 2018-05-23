Novel organ-on-chip platform for drug screening

May 23, 2018, IMEC
Imec presents novel organ-on-chip platform for drug screening
Credit: imec

Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nano-electronics and digital technologies, presents this week at its technology forum ITF 2018 (Antwerp, May 23-24), a novel organ-on-chip platform for pharmacological studies with unprecedented signal quality. It fuses imec's high-density multi-electrode array (MEA)-chip with a microfluidic well plate, developed in collaboration with Micronit Microtechnologies, in which cells can be cultured, providing an environment that mimics human physiology. Capable of performing multiple tests in parallel, the new device aims to be a game-changer for the pharmaceutical industry, offering high quality data in the drug development process.

Every year a handful of new drugs make it to the market, but in their wake tens of thousands of candidate drugs didn't make the cut. Nevertheless, this journey will have taken a decade and costs billions. The fact that is so time-consuming and costly, is because of the insufficiency of the existing methodologies for screening assays. These current assays are based on poor cell models that limit the quality of the resulting data, and result in inadequate biological relevance. Additionally, there is a lack of spatial resolution of the assays, resulting in the inability to screen single cells in a cell culture. Imec's novel organ-on-chip platform aims to address these shortcomings and challenges.

Imec's solution packs 16,384 electrodes, distributed over 16 wells, and offers multiparametric analysis. Each of the 1,024 electrodes in a well can detect intracellular action potentials, aside from the traditional extracellular signals. Further, 's chip is patterned with microstructures to allow for a structured cell growth mimicking a specific organ.

Credit: imec

"By using grooves, heart can for example grow into a more heart-like tissue. In this way, we fabricate miniature hearts-on-a-chip, making it possible to test the effect of drugs in a more biologically relevant context. Imec's organ-on-chip platform is the first system that enables on-chip multi-well assays, which means that you can perform different experiments or – in other words – analyze different compounds, in parallel on a single chip," explained Veerle Reumers, project leader at imec. "This is a considerable increase in throughput compared to current single-well MEAs and we aim to further increase the throughput by adding more wells in a system."

"Altogether the platform is a big step closer to mimic a real heart without using animals," added Reumers. "Add to this the significant increase in throughput and the intracellular resolution, and it becomes clear that our device heralds a new-generation of tools for the ."

Explore further: Ergonomic eye-tracking technology for high-quality AR/VR experiences

Related Stories

Versatile single-chip sensor for ion detection in fluids

November 24, 2015

Imec and Holst Centre (set-up by imec and TNO) have demonstrated a prototype of a single-chip electrochemical sensor for simultaneous detection of multiple ions in fluids. The demonstrator paves the way to small-sized and ...

Self-learning neuromorphic chip that composes music

May 16, 2017

Today, at the imec technology forum (ITF2017), imec demonstrated the world's first self-learning neuromorphic chip. The brain-inspired chip, based on OxRAM technology, has the capability of self-learning and has been demonstrated ...

Image sensors for high performance applications

November 25, 2013

Imec, the Belgian nanoelectronics research center, will present at this week's 'CMOS Image Sensors for High Performance Applications' workshop in Toulouse (France) a prototype of a high-performance, time-delay-integration ...

Recommended for you

What can snakes teach us about engineering friction?

May 21, 2018

If you want to know how to make a sneaker with better traction, just ask a snake. That's the theory driving the research of Hisham Abdel-Aal, Ph.D., an associate teaching professor from Drexel University's College of Engineering ...

Flexible, highly efficient multimodal energy harvesting

May 21, 2018

A 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezoelectric composites may be possible using a piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support, according to Penn ...

Self-assembling 3-D battery would charge in seconds

May 17, 2018

The world is a big place, but it's gotten smaller with the advent of technologies that put people from across the globe in the palm of one's hand. And as the world has shrunk, it has also demanded that things happen ever ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.