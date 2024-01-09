Imec is a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. The combination of our widely acclaimed leadership in microchip technology and profound software and ICT expertise is what makes us unique. By leveraging our world-class infrastructure and local and global ecosystem of partners across a multitude of industries, we create groundbreaking innovation in application domains such as healthcare, smart cities and mobility, logistics and manufacturing, energy and education. As a trusted partner for companies, start-ups and universities we bring together more than 4,000 brilliant minds from almost 100 nationalities. Imec is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and has distributed R&D groups at a number of Flemish universities, in the Netherlands, Taiwan, USA, and offices in China, India and Japan. In 2019, imec's revenue (P&L) totaled 640 million euro.

Address
Remisebosweg 1, 3001 Leuven
Website
https://www.imec-int.com/en
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IMEC

Perovskite LEDs, a thousand times brighter than OLEDs

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have revolutionized modern lighting and sensing technology. From applications in our homes to industry, LEDs are used for all lighting applications, from indoor lighting over TV screens to biomedicine. ...

Optics & Photonics

Jan 9, 2024

3

103

The sound of light: Photoacoustics for biomedical applications

Medical imaging techniques provide a unique view inside the body and are invaluable for diagnosis and disease monitoring. From X-ray, over MRI to ultrasound, the field is vast and diverse. When imaging biological tissue, ...

Optics & Photonics

Feb 17, 2022

0

14

A chip-scale microscope for high-throughput fluorescence imaging

Conventional light microscopy has been instrumental for studying cells and microorganisms; fluorescence microscopy enabled visualization of even smaller cell features by selectively adding fluorescent labels to molecules. ...

Optics & Photonics

Nov 23, 2021

0

37

page 1 from 14