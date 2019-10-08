October 8, 2019

2-D-based single photon emitters integrated with CMOS-compatible silicon nitride waveguides

by IMEC

2-D-based single photon emitters integrated with CMOS-compatible silicon nitride waveguides
2-D monolayer on a SiN waveguide. Red shaded areas: positions of single photon emitters curve: experimental confirmation of single photon emission. Credit: IMEC

Researchers from the Photonics Research Group, an imec research group at Ghent university and MIT announced that they have integrated single photon emitters in 2-D layered materials with a silicon nitride photonic chip. Even for moderate quantum yields, dielectric cavities could be designed such that the single photon extraction into the guided mode can reach unity. The results published in Nature Communications, provide a crucial step in fundamental quantum photonics and 2-D materials research.

Photonic integrated circuits (PICs) enable the miniaturization of complex quantum optical circuits connecting large numbers of photonic devices with optimized insertion losses and phase stability. A central building block for such an integrated quantum circuit is a single photon emitter (SPE), and a variety of material systems have been investigated to create such on-chip SPEs. 2-D-based SPEs have some that make them particularly appealing for integration with PICs. First, they can be easily interfaced with PICs and stacked together to create complex heterostructures. Second, due to their thinness, and the absence of total internal reflection, they enable very high light efficiencies without the need of any additional processing, allowing efficient single photon transfer between the host and the underlying PIC. Third, 2-D materials grown with high wafer-scale uniformity are becoming more readily available.

Through nanoscale strain engineering, the team coupled 2-D-based SPEs with a CMOS-compatible silicon nitride waveguide. Moreover, they extracted crucial performance parameters for this source and used them in an optimization analysis to maximize single photon extraction and indistinguishability into the guided mode. It was found that even for moderate quantum yields, dielectric cavities could be designed such that the single photon extraction into the guided mode can reach unity.

"These results provide a crucial step in scaling up quantum photonic devices using 2-D-based integrated single sources," stated Frédéric Peyskens, first author of the paper.

Explore further

Localised excitons in 2-D materials for integrated quantum optics
More information: Frédéric Peyskens et al. Integration of single photon emitters in 2-D layered materials with a silicon nitride photonic chip, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-12421-0
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by IMEC
Citation: 2-D-based single photon emitters integrated with CMOS-compatible silicon nitride waveguides (2019, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-d-based-photon-emitters-cmos-compatible-silicon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CP violation and phase

20 hours ago

Why can we not produce a "giant" nucleus?

Oct 07, 2019

Neutrino/photon commonalities

Oct 06, 2019

Neutrino Confusion

Oct 06, 2019

Derivation of the Yang-Mills 3 gauge boson vertex

Oct 04, 2019

Loop Corrections

Oct 02, 2019

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration