How to draw a line narrower than a cold virus

May 31, 2018, US Department of Energy
How to draw a line narrower than a cold virus
Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers married helium-ion microscopy with a liquid cell from Protochips Inc. of North Carolina to fabricate exceedingly pure platinum structures from a liquid. A highly focused beam of ions passed through a thin layer of a precursor solution and caused a chemical reaction that controllably deposited precious metal lines as narrow as 15 nanometers. Credit: Stephen Jesse, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

For the first time, a team demonstrated a technique that creates tiny, precise metallic shapes. They rastered a beam from a helium-ion microscope through a liquid precursor to induce chemical reactions. The reactions locally deposit high purity platinum. In spelling out the acronym of their national laboratory, they formed a ribbon only 15 nanometers in diameter—narrower than a cold virus.

Direct ion writing opens nanofabrication opportunities to improve electronics, drug delivery, chemical separations, and other applications.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) researchers at the Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences rastered a highly focused helium-ion beam through a thin layer of precursor solution, causing site-specific platinum deposition in a controlled manner.

This direct-write technique enabled nanofabrication of high-purity metallic ribbons only 15 nanometers wide—narrower than a . This work was the first demonstration of direct-write nanofabrication using an ion-beam microscope to direct reactions in a liquid cell, or environmental chamber encapsulating a sample in liquid. It would not have been possible to directly write these highly precise, high-purity metallic structures without a full understanding from experiment and theory.

Calculations on ORNL's Titan supercomputer and analysis of data from experiment and simulation allowed researchers to understand the dynamic interactions between ions, solids, and liquids that were essential for optimizing the process. For example, the scientists analyzed data about nanoparticle nucleation and growth acquired from movies of these processes obtained from the microscope and correlated the results with comprehensive quantum dynamical simulations.

Notably, direct writing with a contained liquid precursor, subjected to an ion beam that directed , allowed fabrication of purer nanostructures than would be possible using gas-phase deposition.

Explore further: Electron beam microscope directly writes nanoscale features in liquid with metal ink

More information: Anton V. Ievlev et al. Building with ions: towards direct write of platinum nanostructures using in situ liquid cell helium ion microscopy, Nanoscale (2017). DOI: 10.1039/c7nr04417h

Related Stories

Writing with the electron beam—now in silver

July 24, 2017

When it comes to extremely fine, precise features, a scanning electron microscope (SEM) is unrivaled. A focused electron beam can directly deposit complex features onto a substrate in a single step (Electron-Beam-Induced ...

Mapping nanoscale chemical reactions inside batteries in 3-D

March 2, 2018

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have developed a new technique that lets them pinpoint the location of chemical reactions happening inside lithium-ion batteries ...

Recommended for you

Cell-like nanorobots clear bacteria and toxins from blood

May 31, 2018

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed tiny ultrasound-powered robots that can swim through blood, removing harmful bacteria along with the toxins they produce. These proof-of-concept nanorobots ...

Building nanomaterials for next-generation computing

May 30, 2018

Nanoscientists at Northwestern University have developed a blueprint to fabricate new heterostructures from different types of 2-D materials. 2-D materials are single atom layers that can be stacked together like "nano-interlocking ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.