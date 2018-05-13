Carbon dioxide and iron at the origin of life

May 14, 2018, University of Strasbourg

Researchers at the University of Strasbourg have discovered a striking similarity between the way carbon dioxide (CO2) reacts with metals and the way that ancient microbes use CO2 to build their biomass, providing potential insight into how chemistry on the early Earth foreshadowed biochemistry in the first organisms.

The study was funded by the European Research Council and is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Senior author Dr. Joseph Moran from the Institute for Supramolecular Science and Engineering (ISIS) at the University of Strasbourg and the CNRS said: "Life builds itself from CO2 and as far as we can tell from biology, it always has. But it's still unclear as to whether that way of doing things extends all the way back to the origin of life, since CO2 isn't very reactive. One well-explored idea is that more reactive carbon-based molecules such as hydrogen cyanide or formaldehyde were originally used to construct life's molecules. On the other hand, the idea that CO2 could have been the building block all along is very attractive because it means there might be some continuity between on the early Earth and biochemistry as we know it. Much less research has been done in this direction."

To test the hypothesis that CO2 might have been able to build up biomolecules at the origin of life, the team aimed to mimic the chemistry in one of life's most ancient CO2 fixation pathways, the acetyl CoA pathway. The enzymes that catalyze the sequence of chemical reactions that make up the acetyl CoA pathway rely heavily on transition metals such as iron, nickel and cobalt. The team tested how those metals alone react with CO2 in salty water as a function of temperature and pressure. In the case of iron, the most common of those metals, the main observed organic products were acetate and pyruvate—the same intermediates and end-products of the acetyl CoA pathway.

Dr. Moran said: "The similarity between the chemistry happening on the surface of the metal and the chemistry happening in this is remarkable. It suggests there may indeed be some continuity between prebiotic chemistry and the biochemistry of early life. In these cases, enzymes may have simply served to speed up and control existing chemical reactions."

One important difference between the biological pathway and the discovered chemistry is that the former uses hydrogen gas as its source of electrons, whereas the latter ultimately takes its electrons from the . "This might be a clue that very early life got its electrons elsewhere before the complex electron bifurcation mechanisms used by modern had evolved to exploit hydrogen gas."

The paper, "Native iron reduces CO2 to intermediates and end-products of the acetyl CoA ," is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Explore further: Synthetic biology used to engineer new route to biochemicals

More information: Native iron reduces CO2 to intermediates and end-products of the acetyl CoA pathway, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-018-0542–2

Related Stories

Synthetic biology used to engineer new route to biochemicals

June 25, 2015

Living cells can make a vast range of products for us, but they don't always do it in the most straightforward or efficient way. Shota Atsumi, a chemistry professor at UC Davis, aims to address that through "synthetic biology:" ...

Cheap metals can be used to make products from petroleum

October 21, 2013

The ancient alchemists sought to transform base metals, like lead, into precious gold. Now a new process developed at the University of Illinois at Chicago suggests that base metals may be worth more than their weight in ...

Recommended for you

Mitochondria and the art of DNA maintenance

May 11, 2018

Humans have 46 chromosomes, and each one is capped at either end by repetitive sequences called telomeres. If you ask a biologist if humans have circular DNA, they are likely to say 'no.' That is because eukaryotic cell nuclei ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.