Team shows tiny frequency combs are reliable measurement tools

The NIST logo as spelled out by NIST's optical frequency synthesizer. The gridlinesare the expected values of the frequencies programmed into the device for thisdemonstration and the circles are the measured frequencies. The vertical axis isfrequency and the horizontal axis is the time of the measurement in seconds. Credit: Spencer/NIST In an advance that could shrink many measurement technologies, scientists at the National Institute ofStandards and Technology (NIST) and partners have demonstrated the first miniaturized devices thatcan generate desired frequencies, or colors, of light precisely enough to be traced to an internationalmeasurement standard.

The researchers combined a pair of frequency combs, a tunable mini-laser and electronics to create anoptical frequency synthesizer. The advance transfers the capability to program optical frequencies fromtabletop-scale instruments to three silicon chips, while retaining high accuracy and precision.

Just as radio and microwavechips powered the electronicsrevolution, the miniaturizationof optical frequencysynthesizers to makethem portable and suitedto high-volume fabricationshould boost fields such astimekeeping, communications,trace gas monitoring andastronomy.

The prototype synthesizeris described in the journalNature, in a paper postedonline April 25. Frequencycombs are a Nobel-honoredtechnology developed at NISTthat are crucial to the latestexperimental atomic clocks.

"Nobody knew how to make anoptical frequency synthesizerusing little chips," NIST coauthorScott Papp said. "This is the first breakthrough to show you can do this. Until now, no one's everused a chip-scale frequency comb to do metrology that's fully traceable to an international standard."

Time-lapse movie of NIST's optical frequency synthesizer spelling out the NIST logo. Each circle is a specific frequency. The movie showcases the ability to control the laser output to rapidly and accurately produce a desired frequency (vertical axis). The horizontal axis denotes the real time of the measurement. The logo was written in about 4 minutes but here the process is condensed into 10 seconds. Credit: Spencer/NIST

The project was led by NIST physicists in Boulder, Colorado, with one comb chip made at CaliforniaInstitute of Technology (Caltech in Pasadena, California) and the second comb chip made at NIST'sCenter for Nanoscale Science and Technology (in Gaithersburg, Maryland.). The University of Californiaat Santa Barbara developed a programmable semiconductor laser chip.

Each of the three chips is about 5 millimeters by 10 millimeters. With further advances in materials andfabrication, the chips will likely be packaged together by one of NIST's partner institutions, Papp said.

In a full-size tabletop frequency comb—typically assembled by hand from metal and glasscomponents—laser light circulates inside an optical cavity, a specialized set of mirrors, to producea set of equally spaced lines that looks like a hair comb in which each "tooth" is an individual color.In the chip-based versions, the cavities are flat, round racetracks that are fabricated on silicon usingautomated techniques similar to those used in making computer chips.

The new optical synthesizer uses only 250 milliwatts (thousandths of a watt) of on-chip optical power—much less than a classic, full-size frequency comb.

The synthesizer output is the programmable laser, whose lightwave oscillations serve as optical clockticks traceable to the SI second, the international standard of time based on the microwave vibrations ofthe cesium atom. The output laser is guided by the two frequency combs, which provide synchronizedlinks between microwave and optical frequencies.

Composite photo of the testbed for NIST's chip-based optical frequency synthesizer. A key component, NIST's frequency comb on a chip, is mounted in the set-up on the lower left. A sample output of the programmable synthesizer, an optical frequency spectrum, is shown at middle-right. The synthesizer components provide for further integration into easily portable packages. Credit: Burrus/NIST

Each comb is created from light emitted by a separate, single-color "pump" laser. The NIST comb is 40micrometers (millionths of a meter) in diameter. This comb has wide spacing between the teeth but cancalibrate itself by spanning an octave—which, as in music, refers to the interval between two notes thatare half or twice the frequency of each other. This feature calibrates the synthesizer.

The racetrack is a custom waveguide made of silicon nitride, which offers special properties thatbroaden the spectrum of light, concentrate the light in a small area to boost intensity, can be tunedthrough changes in geometry, and can be made like computer chips by lithographic techniques.

The Caltech comb is physically larger, about 100 times wider and made of fused silica. But this comb'steeth are much finer and span a much narrower wavelength range—in the 1550-nanometer band usedfor telecommunications, the focus of the synthesizer demonstration. The spacing between the teeth is amicrowave frequency that can be measured and controlled relative to the SI second. Through a digitalmathematical conversion process, this fine-toothed comb identifies stable, accurate optical frequencieswithin the wider spacing of the calibrated NIST comb.

Thus, the two combs function as a frequency multiplier to convert the clock ticks from the microwave tothe optical domain while maintaining accuracy and stability.

The research team demonstrated the system by synthesizing a range of optical frequencies in thetelecom band and characterizing the performance with a separate frequency comb derived from thesame clock. Researchers demonstrated the system architecture, verified the accuracy of the frequencysynthesis, and confirmed that the synthesizer offered stable synchronization between the clock and thecomb output.

Explore further: 'Comb on a chip' powers new atomic clock design

More information: An optical-frequency synthesizer using integrated photonics, Nature (2018). nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41586-018-0065-7

