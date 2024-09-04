The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was established in 1901. NIST is a non-regulatory agency of the U.S. Government attached to the Department of Commerce. The headquarters is in Gaithersburg, Maryland and the other facility is in Boulder, Colorado. NIST purpose is to advance innovation in measurement, calibration, standards, science in the U.S. From microwaves to electronic voting machines involve technology and standards. A primary component NIST pays close attention to is national security. NIST is divided into areas of physics, information technology, chemical science and technology, electronic and electronic engineering, material sciences, building and fire research.

Address
NIST, 100 Bureau Drive, Stop 1070, Gaithersburg, MD 20899-1070
Website
http://www.nist.gov/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Institute_of_Standards_and_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

