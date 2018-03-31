Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax

April 1, 2018
All flights departing from Swedish airports will now have an added charge in a bid to lessen air travel's impact on the climate
Sweden introduced a new aviation tax on Sunday that will add an extra charge to all passenger flights from the country in a bid to lessen air travel's impact on the climate.

"The objective of the tax is to minimise the of flights following a sharp increase in ," climate minister and Greens spokeswoman Isabella Lovin wrote in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

All flights departing from Swedish airports will have an added charge of between 60 to 400 krona ($7 to $49, six to 39 euros), depending on the destination.

It will apply to everyone except babes in arms, crews, passengers stopping over without changing planes and—in some circumstances—those in transit to take another flight.

According to a survey published on March 25 by Dagens Nyheter, 53 percent of Swedes are in the favour of the new tax.

However the opposition Centre party has criticised the move, calling for airlines to be required to use a percentage of biofuels.

