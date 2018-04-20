Research gives new ray of hope for solar fuel

April 24, 2018, University of Exeter
solar power
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of Renewable Energy experts from the University of Exeter has pioneered a new technique to produce hydrogen from sunlight to create a clean, cheap and widely-available fuel.

The team developed an innovative method to split into its constituent parts—hydrogen and oxygen – using sunlight. The hydrogen can then be used as a fuel, with the potential to power everyday items such as homes and vehicles.

Crucially, hydrogen fuel that can be created through this synthetic photosynthesis method would not only severely reduce , but would also create a virtually limitless source.

The ground-breaking new research centres on the use of a revolutionary photo-electrode – an electrode that absorbs light before initializing electrochemical transformations to extract the hydrogen from water – made from nanoparticles of the elements lanthanum, iron and oxygen.

The researchers believe this new type of photo-electrode is not only cheap to produce, but can also be recreated on a larger scale for mass and worldwide use.

The research is published in leading journal, Scientific Reports.

Govinder Pawar, lead author on the paper and based at the University of Exeter's Environment and Sustainability Institute on the Penryn Campus in Cornwall said: "With growing economies and population, will not be able to sustain the in a "clean" manner as they are being exhausted at an alarming rate.

"Alternative renewable fuels must be found which can sustain the global energy demand. Hydrogen is a promising alternative fuel source capable of replacing fossil fuels as it has a higher energy density than fossil fuels (more than double), zero carbon emissions and the only by-product is water."

At present, around 85 per cent of the global energy provisions come from the burning of fossil fuels. Therefore the need and desire to find a sustainable, cost-effective renewable fuel source is growing in urgency.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the sun is earth's most abundant , with the potential to provide 100,000 terawatts of power each year – meaning one hour's worth of solar energy is equal to an entire year of total energy consumption worldwide.

However, efforts to produce efficient stable semiconductor material, in order to effectively convert sunlight to a storable widespread energy source, have so far proved elusive.

One of the most significant hindrances to the development of viable solar energy has been an inability to produce a semiconducting material suitable for the process.

In this new research, the team utilised lanthanum iron oxide to create a semiconducting material that gave the ideal results for the production of hydrogen from water using sunlight, making it the strongest candidate yet for renewable hydrogen generation.

Govinder Pawar added: "We have shown that our LaFeO3 photo-electrode has ideal band alignments needed to split water into its constituents (H2 and O2) spontaneously, without the need of an external bias. Moreover, our material has excellent stability where after 21 hours of testing it does not degrade, ideal for water splitting purpose. We are currently working on further improving our material to make it more efficient to produce more ."

"Unbiased Spontaneous Solar Production using Stable LaFeO3 Photoelectrode" is published in Scientific Reports.

Explore further: Plastic 'leaves' turn water into fuel

More information: Govinder S. Pawar et al. Unbiased Spontaneous Solar Fuel Production using Stable LaFeO3 Photoelectrode, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-21821-z

Related Stories

Plastic 'leaves' turn water into fuel

August 5, 2016

Monash University researchers have developed a new plastic material that can extract hydrogen from water. It could be the start of a water-fuelled energy revolution.

Hydrogen power moves a step closer

September 14, 2017

Physicists at Lancaster University are developing methods of creating renewable fuel from water using quantum technology.

Ultrathin black phosphorus for solar-driven hydrogen economy

January 17, 2018

Hydrogen as a fuel source, rather than hydrocarbons like oil and coal, offers many benefits. Burning hydrogen produces harmless water with the potential to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions and their environmental burden. ...

Recommended for you

Research gives new ray of hope for solar fuel

April 24, 2018

A team of Renewable Energy experts from the University of Exeter has pioneered a new technique to produce hydrogen from sunlight to create a clean, cheap and widely-available fuel.

New theory shows how strain makes for better catalysts

April 20, 2018

Brown University researchers have developed a new theory to explain why stretching or compressing metal catalysts can make them perform better. The theory, described in the journal Nature Catalysis, could open new design ...

Machine-learning software predicts behavior of bacteria

April 19, 2018

In a first for machine-learning algorithms, a new piece of software developed at Caltech can predict behavior of bacteria by reading the content of a gene. The breakthrough could have significant implications for our understanding ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dirk_bruere
not rated yet 39 minutes ago
Efficiency?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.