Molecular details of protein crystal nucleation uncovered

April 4, 2018, VIB (the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology)

A team of researchers led by Dr. Mike Sleutel from the VIB-VUB Center for Structural Biology in collaboration with scientists from the Institute for Complex Molecular Systems of the Eindhoven University of Technology, and the CNRS in Grenoble, have for the first time uncovered the molecular details of protein crystal nucleation, a process with great medical and scientific relevance. The team also developed a new methodology to study a broad class of systems that have remained elusive to date. Their results are published in Nature.

Dr. Mike Sleutel (VIB-VUB): "It will be exciting to see this new technique being applied in the future to follow self-assembly processes that are implicated in a range of pathological disorders, such as liquid-liquid phase separation in eye cataract formation or the formation of amyloid fibers associated with a range of neurological disorders."

Protein crystals bear great medical and scientific relevance. For decades, they have been essential for structural biologists to solve the three-dimensional structures of proteins, but are also used as bio-pharmaceutical delivery agents. Crystalline suspensions are attractive formulations to store and administer active pharmaceutical compounds because of their long-term shelf life, low solvent viscosity, and slow dissolution rate. Perhaps the best known example is insulin: insulin shots comprise the subcutaneous injection of a suspension of insulin microcrystals which dissolve slowly to yield a steady and sustained delivery over time. Despite their tremendous potential, there are two factors that limit the use of protein crystals in a broad range of applications.

Challenges in developing protein crystals

First, growing protein crystals, as many molecular biologists will say, is more an art than a science. In fact, for many proteins, crystallization can be excruciatingly difficult. This in part follows from the fact that scientists don't understand the early stages of protein crystal formation. Any crystal originates from a nucleus, a tiny crystalline seed, which forms by the spontaneous grouping of a few molecules in solution that have to adopt a regular organization in three-dimensions. How the molecules realize this improbable feat has remained a mystery up until this point.

Secondly, a single protein can crystallize in multiple different crystal forms, this is known as polymorphism. Different crystal polymorphs have different characteristics, with the most notable ones the power to diffract X-rays (crucial for 3D structure determination), and the rate at which it dissolves (crucial for drug delivery). As of yet, it is very difficult to guide the crystallization process to the polymorph of one's liking. Scientists believe that polymorph selection takes place at the stage of nucleation, but no one knows exactly how the mechanism works.

A new way to look at the self-assembly of macromolecules

The group of scientists lead by Dr. Mike Sleutel have used state-of-the-art cryo-transmission electron microscopy (Cryo-TEM) to capture the birth of a protein crystal by visualizing the process of nucleation at molecular resolution.

Dr. Heiner Friedrich explains: "Because the process happens so rapidly, and at such a small length scale we needed to cryogenically arrest the sample at various stages of the process. Once frozen in time, we use a very sensitive electron microscope to visualize the proteins and how they group together to form a nucleus and finally the protein crystal."

By analyzing the Cryo-TEM images taken from a series of samples at constant time intervals, they could start to puzzle together the series of molecular collisions that need to take place to form a crystalline nucleus. Dr. Mike Sleutel continues: "We were struck by the unexpected complexity of the process, which proved to be far more intricate than the working models we and other in the field had prior to these observations. For the protein that we used in our study we uncovered a hierarchical self-assembly process that involves three subsequent stages of self-assembly at ever increasing length scales." These observations are the first of their kind and provide an new way to look at the self-assembly processes of macromolecules into larger structures.

But the team went even one step further, and compared the nucleation pathways of multiple polymorphs. They showed that polymorph selection is dictated by the architecture of the smallest possible fragments formed at early time-points. Once such structures are formed, the faith of the system is set. Dr. Alexander Van Driessche explains: "By analyzing and understanding the differences in structure of the various nuclei, we developed strategies to guide the polymorph selection process. We achieved this by gently tweaking the different modes of interaction that exist between the molecules, steering the nucleation process in the direction of our choosing." The team believes that the new insights and methodology will significantly advance the development of protein crystals for 3D structure determination and medical applications.

Explore further: Watching protein crystal nucleation in real time

More information: Alexander E.S. Van Driessche et al., Molecular nucleation mechanisms and control strategies for crystal polymorph selection, Nature 2018.

Related Stories

Watching protein crystal nucleation in real time

January 21, 2015

A major hurdle in structural biology and pharmacology is growing crystals to determine the structure of the biomolecules and pharmaceuticals under study. Researchers at the University of Tübingen, working with colleagues ...

Microseeding: A new way to overcome hemihedral twinning?

December 15, 2016

Twinning is a crystal-growth disorder in which the specimen is composed of distinct domains whose orientations differ but are related in a particular, well-defined way. Twinning, which is a known problem in protein crystallography, ...

The blue blood of the emperor scorpion x-rayed

June 22, 2012

Biologists from Mainz University are the first to successfully crystallize the hemocyanin of the emperor scorpion to shed new light on the structure and active site of the giant oxygen transport protein.

Cells target giant protein crystals for degradation

March 12, 2015

Researchers at the RIKEN Brain Science Institute in Japan engineered a fluorescent protein that rapidly assembles into large crystals inside living cells, and showed that cells actively targeted the crystals for degradation. ...

Recommended for you

Molecular details of protein crystal nucleation uncovered

April 4, 2018

A team of researchers led by Dr. Mike Sleutel from the VIB-VUB Center for Structural Biology in collaboration with scientists from the Institute for Complex Molecular Systems of the Eindhoven University of Technology, and ...

Smart ink adds new dimensions to 3-D printing

April 4, 2018

Researchers at Dartmouth College have developed a smart ink that turns 3D-printed structures into objects that can change shape and color. The innovation promises to add even more functionality to 3D printing and could pave ...

Biomimetic chemistry—DNA mimic outwits viral enzyme

April 2, 2018

Not only can synthetic molecules mimic the structures of their biological models, they can also take on their functions and may even successfully compete with them, as an artificial DNA sequence designed by Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.