VIB ( the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) is a research center with 1100 scientists, professionals and support staff and headquartered in Gent, Belgium. VIB's main objective is gathering innovative basic knowledge on the normal and abnormal or pathological processes occurring in a cell, an organ, and an organism (humans, plants and micro-organisms) utilizing gene technology research methods. VIB has made many breakthrough discoveries. VIB operates in four Flemish universities, Ghent University, K.U. Leuven, University of Antwerp, and Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

New open-source platform for high-resolution spatial transcriptomics

A team of researchers from the lab of Prof. Stein Aerts (VIB-KU Leuven) presents Nova-ST, a new spatial transcriptomics technique that promises to transform gene expression profiling in tissue samples. Nova-ST will make large-scale, ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 6, 2024

The effects of whole genome duplication on the plant metabolome

Whole genome duplication (WGD) is a common mutation in plants with profound evolutionary potential. While it is well-known that an increase in genetic material can lead to larger cell sizes, the impact of gene dosage multiplication ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 2, 2024

Improving transformation frequency in maize

Maize is one of the classical model organisms for genetic research. However, the low transformation frequency remains an important bottleneck for many gene-editing applications.

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 24, 2024

AI predicts the taste and quality of beer

Belgian scientists have developed AI models that can predict how consumers will rate a particular beer, and what aroma compounds brewers can add to improve it. The research was published in Nature Communications and may revolutionize ...

Biotechnology

Mar 26, 2024

How plant hormones control root growth

Plant roots can grow without limit. To do so, they need to balance the production of new cells via cell division and elongation. Plant hormones known as brassinosteroids play a key role in this balancing act. New work by ...

Plants & Animals

May 18, 2021

New insights into an ancient protein complex

Cells rely on membranes to protect themselves from the outside world. But cell membranes can't be fully closed because nutrients and other molecules have to be able to pass through. To achieve this, cell membranes have many ...

Biotechnology

Mar 1, 2021

CRISPRing trees for a climate-friendly economy

Researchers led by prof. Wout Boerjan (VIB-UGent Center for Plant Systems Biology) have discovered a way to stably finetune the amount of lignin in poplar by applying CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Lignin is one of the main structural ...

Biotechnology

Oct 6, 2020

Becoming a nerve cell: Timing is of the essence

Mitochondria are small organelles that provide the energy critical for each cell in our body, in particular, in the energy-demanding brain. In this week's edition of Science, a Belgian team of researchers led by Pierre Vanderhaeghen ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 13, 2020

