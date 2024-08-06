VIB ( the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) is a research center with 1100 scientists, professionals and support staff and headquartered in Gent, Belgium. VIB's main objective is gathering innovative basic knowledge on the normal and abnormal or pathological processes occurring in a cell, an organ, and an organism (humans, plants and micro-organisms) utilizing gene technology research methods. VIB has made many breakthrough discoveries. VIB operates in four Flemish universities, Ghent University, K.U. Leuven, University of Antwerp, and Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

Address Rijvisschestraat 120, 9052 GENT, BELGIUM Website http://www.vib.be/VIB/EN/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flanders_Interuniversity_Institute_

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed