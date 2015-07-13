Up to 2.7 million Europeans affected by Facebook data scandal: EU

April 6, 2018
Facebook has admitted it may have &quot;improperly shared&quot; the personal data of up to 2.7 million people in the European Un
Facebook has admitted it may have "improperly shared" the personal data of up to 2.7 million people in the European Union, the bloc announced, saying it would demand further answers from the social media giant

Facebook has admitted it may have "improperly shared" the personal data of up to 2.7 million people in the European Union, the bloc announced Friday, saying it would demand further answers from the social media giant.

The EU wrote to Facebook last week to ask how many Europeans were affected by the growing scandal over the harvesting of which was then shared with British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

"Facebook confirmed to us that the data of overall up to 2.7 million people in the EU may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica," spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters.

The EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova will speak to Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg early next week to discuss what steps the company is taking to address the breach.

"We will study the letter (from Facebook) in more detail but it is already clear that this will need further follow-up discussions with Facebook," Wigand said.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that around the world as many as 87 million people could be affected by the breach, which has sent the company into turmoil and raised questions about for the entire tech sector.

The EU is preparing to launch tough new data protection rules next month, under which companies could be fined up to four percent of their global turnover for breaches.

Explore further: Australia privacy chief to probe Facebook over data breach

Related Stories

Australia privacy chief to probe Facebook over data breach

April 5, 2018

Australia is investigating Facebook over alleged privacy breaches, authorities said Thursday, after the firm admitted the personal data of thousands of local users was improperly shared with a British political consultancy.

Zuckerberg turns down British MPs for data privacy grilling

March 27, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday turned down a request by British lawmakers to appear before them to respond to concerns about data privacy as the European Union set a deadline for the US social media giant to respond ...

Recommended for you

What makes a faster typist?

April 5, 2018

The largest-ever dataset on typing speeds and styles, based on 136 million keystrokes from 168,000 volunteers, finds that the fastest typists not only make fewer errors, but they often type the next key before the previous ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.