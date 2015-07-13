Australia privacy chief to probe Facebook over data breach

April 5, 2018
The European Union has given Facebook until next week to answer questions over the harvested data
The European Union has given Facebook until next week to answer questions over the harvested data

Australia is investigating Facebook over alleged privacy breaches, authorities said Thursday, after the firm admitted the personal data of thousands of local users was improperly shared with a British political consultancy.

The social networking giant said Wednesday the data of up to 87 million people worldwide—including more than 300,000 Australian users—were shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has been under fire over its handling of users' after reports the British firm harvested the huge amounts of data as part of its work on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"The investigation will consider whether Facebook has breached the Privacy Act," acting Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said in a statement.

"Given the global nature of this matter, the OAIC (Office of the Australian Information Commissioner) will confer with regulatory authorities internationally."

Falk said under Australian law, all organisations had to take "reasonable steps" to ensure personal information was being held securely and that customers were notified about the collection and handling of their data.

The bulk of data shared with Cambridge Analytica is from the United States at 81.6 percent, with Australia ranked 10th after countries including the Philippines, Indonesia and India, according to Facebook, which has pledged to give people a clearer picture of how it manages personal information.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the US Congress next week, in what is expected to be multiple congressional hearings over the scandal.

The tech behemoth is also facing probes over the data breach from US the Federal Trade Commission and from a joint New York-Massachusetts investigation.

The European Union has given Facebook until next week to answer questions over the harvested data, while the London offices of Cambridge Analytica have been searched by Britain's Information Commissioner.

Explore further: UK watchdog evaluates evidence from Cambridge Analytica

Related Stories

UK watchdog evaluates evidence from Cambridge Analytica

March 25, 2018

Britain's information regulator said Saturday it was assessing evidence gathered from a raid on the office of data mining firm Cambridge Analytica, part of an investigation into alleged misuse of personal information by political ...

US FTC probing Facebook data scandal: media

March 21, 2018

The US Federal Trade Commission, a consumer and competition watchdog, is investigating Facebook after a major data scandal that affected 50 million users, US media reported on Tuesday.

Facebook cooperating with New York probe: prosecutor

March 29, 2018

Facebook has begun to produce documents and wants to be "cooperative" with a New York investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data breach, state attorney general Eric Schneiderman said Thursday.

Recommended for you

What makes a faster typist?

April 5, 2018

The largest-ever dataset on typing speeds and styles, based on 136 million keystrokes from 168,000 volunteers, finds that the fastest typists not only make fewer errors, but they often type the next key before the previous ...

TV ad spending takes hit from 'cord cutting'

March 28, 2018

Television is gradually losing its share of the US advertising market as Americans shift to digital platforms and move away from pay packages, a market tracker said on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.