Facebook faces Indonesia investigation over privacy breach

April 6, 2018

Indonesian government said Friday it is investigating Facebook over the privacy breach of its Indonesian users.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said in a statement that it had asked the National Police chief to investigate possible violations of Indonesia's a day after Facebook announced that personal data of more than 1 million Indonesians might have been exposed by political consultant Cambridge Analytica.

It said Facebook representatives in Indonesia could face up to 12 years in prison and a fine of $871,000, if convicted.

The ministry summoned the representatives late Thursday to deliver a warning letter.

Communications Minister Rudiantara told reporters after the meeting that he has asked Facebook to stop its applications that could allow third parties to get users' personal information.

"We ask Facebook to provide us their audit results to see how the is used by the Cambridge Analytica," said Rudiantara, who like many Indonesians uses a single name.

Facebook Indonesia Head of Public Policy Ruben Hattari said they will keep cooperating with the Indonesian government.

"Our main goal is to secure privacy data of all Facebook users," Hattari said after the meeting.

Indonesia is the world's fourth-largest Facebook user with more than 115 million active members, and nearly 97 percent of them are on mobile devices.

Explore further: UK regulator investigating Facebook over political campaigning

Related Stories

Australia privacy chief to probe Facebook over data breach

April 5, 2018

Australia is investigating Facebook over alleged privacy breaches, authorities said Thursday, after the firm admitted the personal data of thousands of local users was improperly shared with a British political consultancy.

Facebook cooperating with New York probe: prosecutor

March 29, 2018

Facebook has begun to produce documents and wants to be "cooperative" with a New York investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data breach, state attorney general Eric Schneiderman said Thursday.

Recommended for you

What makes a faster typist?

April 5, 2018

The largest-ever dataset on typing speeds and styles, based on 136 million keystrokes from 168,000 volunteers, finds that the fastest typists not only make fewer errors, but they often type the next key before the previous ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.