Facebook cooperating with New York probe: prosecutor

March 29, 2018
New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Facebook is cooperating with his probe into the hijacking of personal dat
New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Facebook is cooperating with his probe into the hijacking of personal data of millions of users of the social network

Facebook has begun to produce documents and wants to be "cooperative" with a New York investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data breach, state attorney general Eric Schneiderman said Thursday.

On March 20, Schneiderman announced that he and his Massachusetts counterpart had opened a joint investigation in the Facebook-Analytica scandal, and had written to Facebook to demand answers.

"We're digging in on this," Schneiderman told reporters Thursday.

"Thus far they have said they want to be cooperative. They've already begun to produce documents. So they're moving pretty quickly."

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission, a US , said it had opened an inquiry into Facebook's privacy practices, including whether the company violated an earlier agreement with the FTC on how it handles user data.

Facebook signed a consent decree with the consumer agency in 2011 settling charges that it deceived consumers by telling them they could keep their information on Facebook private, and then allowing it to be shared and made public.

The New York prosecutor, who is pressing a series of legal actions against the Trump administration, appeared to question the federal government's willingness to get involved in the Facebook saga.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen with federal inquiries if the is not as anxious to do investigations of big companies as they were once," he said.

"So we're proceeding on a state level to make sure that this goes forward and that New Yorkers are protected on Facebook," Schneiderman added.

Facebook faces probes on both sides of the Atlantic over the hijacking of on 50 million users by a consulting firm linked to Donald Trump's campaign.

The firestorm has raised new awareness on how personal data is stored and shared by internet platforms and marketers.

Explore further: Facebook shares in fresh slide amid US consumer agency probe

Related Stories

US FTC probing Facebook data scandal: media

March 21, 2018

The US Federal Trade Commission, a consumer and competition watchdog, is investigating Facebook after a major data scandal that affected 50 million users, US media reported on Tuesday.

Worried about your Facebook data?

March 26, 2018

Last weekend, the New York Times revealed that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica misused data from as many as 50 million Facebook profiles to aid messaging tied to the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

Recommended for you

TV ad spending takes hit from 'cord cutting'

March 28, 2018

Television is gradually losing its share of the US advertising market as Americans shift to digital platforms and move away from pay packages, a market tracker said on Wednesday.

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.