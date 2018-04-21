California to 'whipsaw' between drought, floods: study

April 23, 2018 by Mariëtte Le Roux
Scientists warn that California will experience more extreme weather events, including droughts and floods, if global fossil fue
Scientists warn that California will experience more extreme weather events, including droughts and floods, if global fossil fuel consumption continues unaltered

California will zigzag between droughts and floods which will become more intense and more frequent in the coming decades unless global emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases are checked, researchers said Monday.

The Golden State has already experienced a rapid rise in such "whiplash" events—careering from a record multi-year drought between 2012 and 2016, to heavy flooding in the winter of 2016-17.

The situation will worsen as the global climate alters due to mankind's voracious burning of coal, oil, and gas for energy, a team wrote in the journal Nature Climate Change.

They projected that wet-to-dry extremes in California may double under a worst-case scenario in which continue growing until 2100 instead of the urgent reduction scientists say our planet needs.

Such unfettered emissions would lead to average global warming far exceeding the ceiling of two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) set out in the Paris Agreement concluded by the world's nations in 2015.

A recent analysis said national pledges made under the pact slow emissions, but still put the world on track for warming of 3C or more—dangerous, but lower than the outlier scenario used for the study.

Based on their models, the researchers projected a 25-percent rise in the frequency of so-called whiplash events for northern California this century, and up to 100 percent in the south of the state.

A disaster on the scale of the 1862 "Great Flood" was likely to occur at least once between now and 2060 and would "probably lead to considerable loss of life and economic damages approaching a trillion dollars," said the study.

Multiple such events were "plausible" until 2100.

Serious challenge

California, like other regions with a Mediterranean climate, enjoys dry summers and wet winters and is prone to dramatic swings between drought and flood.

In 2017, after a years-long dry period, the state endured months of heavy rain that damaged hundreds of roads and contributed to the failure of the Oroville Dam that forced the emergency evacuation of nearly a quarter-of-a-million people.

A whiplash future as projected in the study would "seriously challenge" California's water storage, conveyance, and flood control infrastructure, the authors said.

"Few of the dams, levees and canals that currently protect millions living in California's plains and facilitate the movement of water from Sierra Nevada watersheds to coastal cities have been tested by a deluge as severe" as the Great Flood, they wrote.

Another paper, published in the same journal, warned that average global warming of 3 C over pre-industrial levels will double the total drought-prone area of Europe from 13 percent to 26 percent.

If warming can be contained to 1.5 C, the lower aspirational target outlined in the Paris Agreement, this is reduced to 19 percent, it said.

There was bad news for Africa too.

In a third publication, also in Nature Climate Change, researchers said limiting warming to 1.5 C rather than 2 C promised "considerable benefits in terms of minimising heat extremes and their associated socio-economic impacts across Africa."

But it won't remove the risk altogether.

Explore further: As Paris mops up, warning of more floods in Europe's future

More information: Daniel L. Swain et al. Increasing precipitation volatility in twenty-first-century California, Nature Climate Change (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0140-y

L. Samaniego et al. Anthropogenic warming exacerbates European soil moisture droughts, Nature Climate Change (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0138-5

Shingirai Nangombe et al. Record-breaking climate extremes in Africa under stabilized 1.5 °C and 2 °C global warming scenarios, Nature Climate Change (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0145-6

Related Stories

Climate change intensifies droughts in Europe

April 23, 2018

Global warming will exacerbate soil droughts in Europe—droughts will last longer, affect greater areas, and have an impact on more people. If the Earth warms by three degrees Celsius, extreme events could become the normal ...

Early climate action has big effect on rising sea levels

April 9, 2018

Rising sea levels will accelerate this century and beyond, exposing hundreds of millions of people to flooding and other coastal hazards by the year 2300. But acting early to lower greenhouse gas emissions can slow that rise, ...

Global warming will expose millions more to floods

January 11, 2018

Global warming is expected to unleash more rain, exposing millions more people to river flooding particularly in the United States and parts of Asia, Africa and central Europe, researchers said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

California to 'whipsaw' between drought, floods: study

April 23, 2018

California will zigzag between droughts and floods which will become more intense and more frequent in the coming decades unless global emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases are checked, researchers said Monday.

Gauging the effects of water scarcity on an irrigated planet

April 20, 2018

Growing global food demand, climate change, and climate policies favoring bioenergy production are expected to increase pressures on water resources around the world. Many analysts predict that water shortages will constrain ...

9 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

grandpa
1 / 5 (3) 2 hours ago
There are way too many variables in the world to make a prediction this specific. All we can really tell is that the world will generally be warmer and plants will grow better. Beyond this it is a worse prediction than a Ouija board.
mackita
3 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
It's actually quite simple: the warm climate undoubtedly makes atmosphere more humid. But it also promotes vertical circulation over horizontal one, so that most of water evaporated from oceans condenses just at the coastal areas like the California in localized convective cells. So we can have droughts somewhere else - just right next to it.
TrollBane
4.5 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
'There are way too many variables in the world to make a prediction this specific.' No matter how many variables there are, it's easy to predict that grandpa will come along with the usual denier talking points and distortions, while hypocritically painting others as unscientific. See above.
mackita
not rated yet 1 hour ago
The above study my look fuzzy and uncertain in its outcomes for someone - but what it actually predicts aren't droughts or floods - but higher spatial/temporal dynamics of them. In this sense it's quite consistent with my understanding of climate changes. It would be indeed better if it would be based on true prediction - not just careful extrapolation/postdiction of past events.
Shootist
2 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
California will zigzag between droughts and floods which will become more intense and more frequent in the coming decades unless global emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases are checked,

LOLOL

You worried? Paint all artifical sky facing surfaces white. Plant more trees.

OH! And stop those who think for you from flying charter jets to remote paradises to have "climate summits".
betterexists
1 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
Water is PRECIOUS; California has 8 Volcanoes and it has awful lot of sea shore ! So, it should connect sea to these volcanoes. Whenever there is drought, they will have clouds and rains ! Quite simple. It beats Hyperloops where you have to dig underground for vehicles. https://www.seatt...6331.php
betterexists
1 / 5 (2) 57 minutes ago
Water is PRECIOUS; California has 8 Volcanoes and it has awful lot of sea shore ! So, it should connect sea to these volcanoes. Whenever there is drought, they will have clouds and rains ! Quite simple. It beats Hyperloops where you have to dig underground for vehicles. https://www.seatt...6331.php

This is another way to grab the heat (i.e Energy in the Volcano). If the Volcano becomes Saline, WHO CARES. It is aready Trashed by Humans. USELESS Place. Eyesore !
mackita
not rated yet 50 minutes ago
You just cannot pour the marine water into the lava: not only the solidified rock would soon clog the pipe and input cavity but it would also generate amount of sulfur dioxide and hydrochloric acid gases. Not to say these volcanoes look pretty high - the energy required for water pumping would be probably comparable to energy of its evaporation.
betterexists
1 / 5 (1) 48 minutes ago
Water is PRECIOUS; California has 8 Volcanoes and it has awful lot of sea shore ! So, it should connect sea to these volcanoes. Whenever there is drought, they will have clouds and rains ! Quite simple. It beats Hyperloops where you have to dig underground for vehicles. https://www.seatt...6331.php

Throughout Cascade Range to Southern California, U.S West Coast is home to most of the country's highest-threat volcanoes. Mount Shasta tops USGS's list of very-high threat volcanoes in California.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.