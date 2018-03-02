Health savings outweigh costs of limiting global warming: study

The estimated cost of measures to limit Earth-warming greenhouse gas emissions can be more than offset by reductions in deaths and disease from air pollution, researchers said on Saturday.
It would cost $22.1 trillion (17.9 trillion euros) to $41.6 trillion between 2020 and 2050 for the world to hold average global warming under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a team projected in The Lancet Planetary Health journal.
For the lower, aspirational limit of 1.5 C, the cost would be between $39.7 trillion and $56.1 trillion, they estimated.
But air pollution deaths could be reduced by 21-27 percent to about 100 million between 2020 and 2050 under the 2 C scenario, the team estimated, and by 28-32 percent to about 90 million at 1.5 C.
"Depending on the strategy used to mitigate climate change, estimates suggest that the health savings from reduced air pollution could be between 1.4-2.5 times greater than the costs of climate change mitigation, globally," they wrote.
Health costs from air pollution include medical treatment, patient care, and lost productivity.
The countries likely to see the biggest health savings were air pollution-ridden India and China, said the researchers, who used computer models to project future emissions, the costs of different scenarios for curbing them, and the tally in pollution-related deaths.
"The health savings are exclusively those related to curbing air pollution," study co-author Anil Markandya of the Basque Centre for Climate Change in Spain told AFP.
"Other health benefits are not included, which of course makes our figures underestimates of the total benefits."
The costs of limiting warming, Markandya explained, included higher taxes on fossil fuels like oil and coal, which in turn raise the costs of production.
The world's nations agreed on the 2 C limit in Paris in 2015, and undertook voluntary greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.
These pledges, even if they are met, place the world on a 3 C trajectory, scientists say.
To date, the average global temperature is thought to have increased by 1 C since the Industrial Revolution.
"We hope that the large health co-benefits we have estimated... might help policymakers move towards adopting more ambitious climate policies and measures to reduce air pollution," said Markandya.
Air pollution from fossil fuel emissions, particularly fine particulate matter and ozone, has been linked to lung and heart disease, strokes, and cancer.
A)The carbon dioxide doesn't pollute the air - aerosols do and they can eliminated during fossil fuel burnig. B) The existing "renewables" increase fossil fuel consumption and thus air pollution. They also contribute to destruction of tropical forests, which are main absorber of aerosols. If you believe, that replacement of gasoline from oil by biofuel from palm oil would make your lungs healthy, you're deadly mistaken.
Fossil fuels are going to become obsolete anyway, probably in about 20 years. Renewable energy is developing well and if breeder nuclear reactors are going to be developed too that will be a big hit on fossils. The problem is CO2 will stay in the air, unless we develop a way to scrap it - say by ocean fertilization or chemical absorption into rocks.
Eikka
In other ways it doesn't, because governments get addicted to taxes and that ensures reduced efforts in actually getting rid of fossil fuels. Part of the reason why for example there isn't greater effort in developing techniques to reduce fuel consumption in vehicles is due to the fact that the government knows, and the industry knows that the government knows, that reduced fuel consumption would reduce the massive tax income and put governments into insolvency.
So there's this stalemate of mutual interests where every party is dragging their feet, because the government cannot back off from the spending commitments it has made to buy votes, and the industry doesn't want to bear the cost of changing how they operate or go out of business, so they start making backroom deals to keep the business as usual.
Instead of taxing carbon, the governments would have to figure out how to get taxes out of renewable energy.
You jump from governments being addicted to taxes (while ignoring the ones that cut them) to a conclusion that such addiction to taxes will automatically undermine transition away from fossil fuels. Such an effect is entirely dependent on how that tax money is directed, toward or away from research into and support of alternatives. 'Addiction to taxes' won't change the effect of a fossil fuel tax on the disincentive that a higher price has. You're making an assumption that fits the picture that you want to present without establishing credible causation.
By all means, go ahead a build a case that any fossil fuel tax will, by one or more clearly defined mechanisms related to government, slow the transition away from fossil fuels to alternatives. Show us how it is inevitable, for admit you're just making it up.
Don't you love how people pull these numbers out of the air (or somewhere)?
Turgent
Assumption 1 - The preponderance of the world is transitioning from poor to middle-class and is not going to slow income growth or lessen demand elasticity.
Assumption 2. - The OECD countries are not going to lower their standard of living.
Assumption 3 - Population growth and rising income will at some point reach such levels of environmental degradation that morbidity will reverse and then hold population growth at some equilibrium point.
Assumption 4. - This is a proper understanding of the equation on page e128.
What was not found was the direct effect of transition to non-hydrocarbon energy sources. Maybe that would mitigate the doom.
Academic exercise!!!!
http://www.thelan...29-9.pdf
When you mess with mama nature, she isn't going to be nice to you in return.
The actual technical explanation involves weakened polar vortices and climate change induced modifications to the jet streams, but for the scientifically disinclined, just imagine it as the revenge of the big mamma.