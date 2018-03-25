Tesla starts community college courses to train technicians

March 26, 2018

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is fostering community college training programs for what could be new blue-collar jobs as mechanics for the growing number of battery-powered vehicles.

A first group of Tesla technicians is set to graduate next week from a 12-week training program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. The company said a second group is nearing the end of classes at Rio Hondo College in Whittier, California.

Courses focus on skills specific to electric vehicles such as battery architecture and charging technology, and particularly servicing Tesla vehicles. A spokeswoman didn't respond Monday when asked how much of the costs of creating and delivering the courses are paid by the Palo Alto, California-based company.

Tesla produces or plans to make , a pickup truck and semi trucks.

Explore further: UPS adding to electric truck fleet

Related Stories

UPS adding to electric truck fleet

February 22, 2018

UPS says it will soon start using electric delivery trucks that cost the same as conventional diesel- or gas-fueled ones.

Tesla aims to calm fears over Model 3 production

February 8, 2018

A day after launching one of its cars into space, Tesla moved Wednesday to ease concerns on earth over production delays for its Model 3, the key to future growth for the star electric carmaker.

Recommended for you

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

Earwigs and the art of origami

March 22, 2018

ETH Zurich researchers have developed multifunctional origami structures, which they then fabricated into 4-D printed objects. The design principle mimics the structure of an earwig's wing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.