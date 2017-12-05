Anheuser-Busch orders 40 Tesla Semi trucks

December 7, 2017

Your beer could soon be delivered in a Tesla.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch—which owns Budweiser and other brands—has placed an order for 40 all-electric Tesla Semis.

Anheuser-Busch says it's one of the largest orders Tesla has received for the truck, but Tesla isn't confirming.

Tesla Inc. unveiled the Semi last month. Production will begin in 2019. Customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one.

Anheuser-Busch says the Tesla Semis would be part of a 750-truck U.S. fleet that transports products from breweries to wholesalers. The trucks will help the Belgium-based company meet its goal of reducing by 30 percent in 2025.

Tesla won't say how many companies have put down deposits. But Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and midwest retailer Meijer Inc. are among those that have placed orders.

