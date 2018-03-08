Report says radioactive monitors failed at nuclear plant

March 9, 2018

A new report says mistakes and mismanagement are to blame for the exposure of workers to radioactive particles at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state.

Contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. on Thursday released its evaluation of what went wrong in December during demolition of the nuclear reservation's highly contaminated Plutonium Finishing Plant.

The Tri-City Herald reports the study said primary radioactive air monitors used at a highly hazardous Hanford project failed to detect contamination. Then, when the spread of contamination was detected, the report said steps taken to contain it didn't fully work.

At least 11 Hanford workers checked since mid-December inhaled or ingested small amounts of radioactive particles. Private and government vehicles were contaminated with radioactive particles.

The sprawling site in southeastern Washington contains more than 50 million gallons of radioactive and toxic wastes in underground storage tanks. It's owned by the U.S. Department of Energy, which hires private contractors to manage the cleanup work.

Hanford was established during World War II and made the plutonium for the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan. The 560-square mile site also made most of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal during the Cold War.

The report released Thursday said before the December spread of contamination, Hanford officials were relying primarily on continuous air monitors that check for airborne radioactive contamination in near real-time and sound an alarm if workers may be in danger.

The monitors had worked in the past, including in June, when alarms sounded and workers were told to shelter in place.

But the monitors did not detect airborne contamination in December, possibly because some of the particles that spread were too heavy to stay aloft.

Officials had other signs that there might be a problem, including contamination found in monitors that workers wear on their lapels, yet continued to rely on the continuous air monitors.

The CH2M report, which is now being reviewed by a Department of Energy panel, listed 42 steps to take in response to its findings, like changes to training for radiological workers.

Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

May 22, 2017

Workers this weekend finished installing a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel that contained radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, the U.S. Department of Energy said Monday.

Workers at US nuclear site take cover after tunnel collapse

May 9, 2017

Hundreds of workers at a nuclear site in the US state of Washington were ordered to take cover Tuesday after a storage tunnel filled with contaminated material collapsed, but there was no initial indication of a radioactive ...

Nuke waste debate: Turn it into glass or encase in cement?

May 4, 2017

Congress should consider authorizing the U.S. Department of Energy to study encasing much of the nuclear waste at the nation's largest waste repository in a cement-like mixture instead of turning it into glass logs, according ...

Outside lab asked to review Hanford vapor problem

April 29, 2014

A South Carolina lab will lead an independent review of chemical fumes reported by workers at waste storage tanks at the nation's most contaminated nuclear weapons site in Washington state.

WillieWard
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Antinuclear faux-green fearmongers love to mix up nuclear weapon facilities with nuclear power plants to scare misinformed people in order to favor fossil fuels(backup for intermittent renewables).
If you are afraid of plutonium and other radioactive particles:
In a single eruption, volcanoes release hundreds of tons of radioactive materials: protactinium-231(equivalent to plutonium-239 in terms of toxicity), radium-226, uranium-235/234/238, thorium, potassium-40, rubidium-87, etc.
https://uploads.d...2bbf.jpg
Da Schneib
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Defense in depth is intended to allow for failure of other monitors. That's why you wear radiation badges.

This was dumb; it's either a training failure or a management failure. And it's yet another reason why it's a Bad Idea to let contractors do this work without supervision by qualified personnel.

