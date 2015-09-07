Neuroticism could be 'sleeper effect' in Trump and Brexit campaigns

March 8, 2018, Society for Personality and Social Psychology
Map of 3 million personality tests showing regional neuroticism (fear) and voting behavior in the United States. Credit: Social Psychological and Personality Science

Regions where voters have more neurotic personality traits were more likely to vote for Donald Trump in the United States or for the Brexit campaign in the United Kingdom, revealing a new trend that could help explain the rise of fearmongering populist political campaigns across the world, according to new research published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

Researchers analyzed personality traits from online surveys of more than 3 million people in the United States and more than 417,000 people in the United Kingdom. Election data was compiled from public sources.

"Our study reveals how neuroticism or psychological hardship is shaping the global political landscape," said lead study author Martin Obschonka, PhD, a psychologist and associate professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia. "One could also call this 'irrational' voting behavior because the surprising success of Trump and Brexit weren't predicted by models that relied on a rational understanding of voters."

Neuroticism hasn't previously been associated with voting behavior, suggesting that it could have been a "sleeper effect" with the potential to have a profound impact on the success of populist political campaigns across the globe, Obschonka said.

The Trump and Brexit campaigns both promoted themes of fear and lost pride, which are related to neurotic personality traits that include persistent feelings of fear, anxiety, depression, envy or jealousy. Regions in the United States with greater support for Trump were very similar to areas in the United Kingdom that supported Brexit, including a higher percentage of white people and lower levels of college education, earnings and liberal attitudes. Former industrial areas that are now in economic decline also were more likely to support Trump or Brexit.

Maps of UK voting patterns and personality test results in 2016. Credit: Social Psychological and Personality Science

The Brexit vote in June 2016 by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union succeeded by a very narrow margin, with 51.9 percent of voters in favor. Trump's presidential victory in 2016 also shocked many people, with him winning 30 states and the electoral vote tally even though 2.8 million more Americans voted for Hilary Clinton.

Trump's crucial gains above the performance of 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney occurred largely in areas with high levels of neurotic traits, including battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Ohio, which shifted from Democratic in 2012 to Republican in 2016. Trump's populist also was especially successful in former industrial centers that are now in , including the Rust Belt region across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

The researchers examined regions, not individuals, and were studying larger trends relating to psychological traits, not specific diagnoses of mental illness for any voters. The study also excluded Northern Ireland from the Brexit analysis because of the lack of available data.

The fears and worries of voters with neurotic personality traits should be taken seriously, and facts should be provided during political campaigns to allay those fears, Obschonka said. Education also could be a buffer against fearmongering populist political campaigns because regions with higher rates of college graduates had much lower levels of neuroticism, he said.

rrwillsj
3.7 / 5 (3) 4 hours ago
Really doesn't matter how much evidence there is to prove the incompetency of the altright fairytails and the right-wing-taliban evangelists.

They simply lack the maturity and are without the manhood to admit their errors of poor judgement and bigotry.

https://www.damni...e-of-it/

https://phys.org/...nds.html

https://phys.org/...als.html

philstacy9
2.3 / 5 (3) 1 hour ago
Like fake news this is fake political activist "science". Progressive ideology provides a drug like social reward. Progressive speech and actions thus become a drug delivery system like vaping. A progressive speaking is like a drug addict injecting or inhaling so the goal is feeling high and there is no rationality or connection with reality. Look at Venezuela if this seems unbelievable.
mrburns
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
More arbitrary nonsense pretending to be science. There was no determination of clinical neuroticism whatsoever, or any other psychological characteristics of the voters. There was only the authors extremely questionable.subjective opinion of the motivation of the campaigns in question. This is utter crap junk science. It will never be cited by any serious paper. It was written entirely for political propaganda purposes and aimed at the ignorant and obtuse. Those who believe anyone in a white lab coat is a scientist. Why is such nonsense published on what purports to be a site about science?
howhot3
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Very interesting statistical correlation! It certainly does seem that the fearful tend to vote the conservative rightwing line. It does fit that with the rights propaganda efforts to exaggerate and forment fear as a campaign tool. Similarly with the Russian hackers and election meddling via social networks which also utilized fear tactics. Sounds like the science is pretty sound as the psychological stresses the right suffers from their fear does make them neurotic and flakey as a fruit cake in march.

We just need to round these neurotic fascists nuts up, take their guns so they don't hurt anyone, and send them off to a hillary run FEMA re-education camp for a few years while the liberals take over and plant flowers everywhere.
tblakely1357
not rated yet 1 hour ago
With the left, death camps are the go to solution sooner or later.

