The Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) is an academic society for personality and social psychologists with over 7000 members worldwide. SPSP was founded in 1974 and it serves as Division 8 of the American Psychological Association and publishes the journals Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin and Personality and Social Psychology Review and the biannual newsletter, Dialogue. It also co-publishes the journal Social and Personality and Psychology Science.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

