A near-universal way to measure enzyme inhibition

March 1, 2018, McGill University
enzyme
Chemical structure for thiamine pyrophosphate and protein structure of transketolase. Thiamine pyrophosphate cofactor in yellow and xylulose 5-phosphate substrate in black. Credit: Thomas Shafee/Wikipedia

Researchers at McGill University have invented a new technique for measuring how quickly drugs interact with their molecular targets. The discovery provides scientists with a new way to investigate the effectiveness of drug candidates that might otherwise have been overlooked.

The new method centres on the principle of . Countless pharmaceuticals, ranging from antibiotics to , work by blocking the action of enzymes, and the search for new enzyme-inhibiting substances remains a major focus of .

In a paper published in Nature Communications, the McGill team, led by chemistry professors Nicolas Moitessier and Anthony Mittermaier, demonstrate the use of isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) to measure the heat generated by and thereby the rates at which inhibitor substances blocked that activity.

"One key difference between ITC and other methods is that ITC measures the rate of reaction directly," Mittermaier explains.

Existing methods for measuring enzyme activity look at that activity indirectly, by measuring changes in concentration caused by enzymatic catalysis as a function of time. These measurements often depend on special reagents that change colour or fluorescence when acted on by the enzyme, and require a unique test to be developed for each enzyme being studied.

Because ITC measures the production of heat - a near-universal feature of chemical reactions - it can be applied to just about any enzyme.

"ITC is as close as you can get to a universal enzyme test," Mittermaier says.

In addition to its generality, the ITC method gives a direct read-out of enzyme activity because it detects heat flow in real time. By providing a direct window on the reaction, ITC offers researchers a better insight into the mechanisms by which inhibition proceeds. It is usually very challenging, and sometimes next to impossible, to obtain this information from conventional assays.

The real-time nature of ITC is particularly promising for researchers investigating covalent inhibitors. These strongly binding molecules have potential as long-acting drugs but had previously fallen out of favour in development due to toxicity concerns. The insight ITC offers into the relationship between an inhibitor's molecular structure and how it reacts with its target will support renewed interest in covalent inhibitors and facilitate the work of developing them into drugs that are both highly effective and safe.

Explore further: An enzyme's evolution from changing electric fields and resisting antibiotics

More information: Justin M. Di Trani et al. Rapid measurement of inhibitor binding kinetics by isothermal titration calorimetry, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-03263-3

Related Stories

Technology detecting RNase activity

December 13, 2017

A KAIST research team of Professor Hyun Gyu Park at Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering developed a new technology to detect the activity of RNase H, a RNA degrading enzyme. The team used highly efficient ...

Chemists have created compounds that can treat glaucoma

November 6, 2017

Glaucoma is a serious disease associated with increased intraocular pressure, often leading to blindness. One treatment is to reduce aqueous humour secretion in the ciliary body of the eye by inhibiting the activity of special ...

Recommended for you

A near-universal way to measure enzyme inhibition

March 1, 2018

Researchers at McGill University have invented a new technique for measuring how quickly drugs interact with their molecular targets. The discovery provides scientists with a new way to investigate the effectiveness of drug ...

Converting CO2 into usable energy

March 1, 2018

Imagine if carbon dioxide (CO2) could easily be converted into usable energy. Every time you breathe or drive a motor vehicle, you would produce a key ingredient for generating fuels. Like photosynthesis in plants, we could ...

A new way to combine soft materials

February 28, 2018

Every complex human tool, from the first spear to latest smartphone, has contained multiple materials wedged, tied, screwed, glued or soldered together. But the next generation of tools, from autonomous squishy robots to ...

Naked-eye detection of solvent vapor

February 28, 2018

Sensors are important for detecting contaminants and monitoring environmental conditions. Fluorescent sensors can reveal the presence of a contaminant according to the change of the intensity and/or wavelength of light that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.