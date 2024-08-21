McGill University was established in 1821 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. McGill University has over 34,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. The university is rated high for complex research and noted for extensive network of research affiliations with about 75 research centers. McGill University is credited with numerous medical discoveries at the medical school and graduate research labs. Eight Nobel Laureates have been affiliated with McGill University.

Address James Administration Building, 845 Sherbrooke Street West Montreal, Quebec H3A 2T5 Website http://www.mcgill.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McGill_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

