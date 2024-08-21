McGill University was established in 1821 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. McGill University has over 34,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. The university is rated high for complex research and noted for extensive network of research affiliations with about 75 research centers. McGill University is credited with numerous medical discoveries at the medical school and graduate research labs. Eight Nobel Laureates have been affiliated with McGill University.

Address
James Administration Building, 845 Sherbrooke Street West Montreal, Quebec H3A 2T5
Website
http://www.mcgill.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McGill_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

McGill University

AI-assisted technology detects nanoplastics in water—instantly

A McGill-led research team has developed the first real-time, on-site technology capable of detecting and deciphering nanoplastics from all other particles in water, a capacity akin to being able to find a needle in a haystack ...

Environment

Jul 5, 2024

0

15

How climate change is affecting where species live

As the climate warms, many species are on the move, raising new challenges for policy-makers around the world. Shifts in the ranges of mosquitoes and disease-bearing ticks and bats are introducing illnesses such as malaria ...

Environment

Jul 2, 2024

0

97

Study underscores new strategies to fight drug-resistant bacteria

Several billion years ago, a genetic arms race began between bacteria and their viral killers. This seemingly eternal struggle continues today, with implications for diseases killing tens of thousands of people around the ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 7, 2024

0

36

page 1 from 40