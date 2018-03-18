Molecular cuisine for gut bacteria

March 19, 2018, European Molecular Biology Laboratory
Molecular cuisine for gut bacteria
Molecular cuisine for gut bacteria. Credit: Aleksandra Krolik / EMBL

EMBL scientists report in Nature Microbiology on the nutritional preferences and growth characteristics of 96 diverse gut bacterial strains. Their results will help scientists worldwide advance the understanding of the gut microbiome.

The living in the gut have a big impact on health. But researchers still don't know what kind of food most prefer, or precisely how they metabolise nutrients. The current paper reports on the growth characteristics of the main in 19 growth media with well-defined recipes. Peer Bork, Kiran Patil and Nassos Typas, all group leaders at EMBL Heidelberg, led the work.

"Our resource provides scientists with tools to experimentally investigate the gut microbiome ecology, going beyond correlations and identifying causes and effects," says Nassos Typas.

The research team selected 96 strains from 72 bacterial species, representing the most frequently occurring and most abundant species in the human gut plus important species linked to infectious or other types of gut diseases, like colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). While characterising their nutritional preferences and ability to produce various molecules, the researchers discovered unknown metabolic features of some bacteria.

"We were surprised to find new bacteria with the capability to utilize mucin, the protein that makes up mucus," says Kiran Patil. "These bacteria can contribute to inflammation and infection by weakening the protective mucus barrier lining the gut. Another surprise came from bacteria that proved to be inhibited by amino acids and short-chain fatty acids, common ingredients in most growth media. It turns out that rich media with many nutrients can be toxic for these , whereas we used to think the more food, the better."

Furthermore, even closely related bacteria sometimes had completely different nutritional preferences. This shows that microbiologists can't base their assumptions about metabolic capabilities on bacteria's genetic relationships alone. The new scientific cookbook is filled with molecular recipes to grow gut bacteria, providing the community with the tools for studying the structure and function of the human .

Explore further: Gut bacteria tell the brain what animals should eat

More information: Nutritional preferences of human gut bacteria reveal their metabolic idiosyncrasies, Nature Microbiology (2018).
nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41564-018-0123-9

Related Stories

Gut bacteria tell the brain what animals should eat

April 25, 2017

Neuroscientists have, for the first time, shown that gut bacteria "speak" to the brain to control food choices in animals. In a study publishing April 25 in the Open Access journal PLOS Biology, researchers identified two ...

PCOS may reduce gut bacteria diversity

January 23, 2018

Women who have a common hormone condition that contributes to infertility and metabolic problems tend to have less diverse gut bacteria than women who do not have the condition, according to a new study published in the Endocrine ...

Recommended for you

Termite queen, king recognition pheromone identified

March 19, 2018

Researchers at North Carolina State University have for the first time identified a specific chemical used by the higher termite castes—the queens and the kings—to communicate their royal status with worker termites. ...

Making intricate images with bacterial communities

March 19, 2018

Working with light and genetically engineered bacteria, researchers from Stanford University are able to shape the growth of bacterial communities. From polka dots to stripes to circuits, they can render intricate designs ...

New life form answers question about evolution of cells

March 19, 2018

Bacteria and Archaea are two of the three domains of life. Both must have evolved from the putative last universal common ancestor (LUCA). One hypothesis is that this happened because the cell membrane in LUCA was an unstable ...

Research signals arrival of a complete human genome

March 19, 2018

It's been nearly two decades since a UC Santa Cruz research team announced that they had assembled and posted the first human genome sequence on the internet. Despite the passage of time, enormous gaps remain in our genomic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.