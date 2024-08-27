The European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) is Europe's esteemed lab network for research in molecular biology. EMBL is funded by 20 member states an one associate member. EMBL operates in 5 sites, the main laboratory is in Heidelberg, Germany. Additionally, EMBL manages the European Bioinformatics Institute in Hinxton, Grenoble, Hamburg and Monterotondo near Rome, Italy. Research at EMBL covers the entire spectrum of research in molecular biology. The mission of EMBL is to train scientists at all levels, perform basic molecular biology research and to create new instruments and methods in the broad field of life science and technology development. EMBL has a PhD program and currently has 170 candidates in the program. EMBL publishes updates news about their current research and welcomes the public and media to visit or connect with them about their work.

New insights on how bird flu crosses the species barrier

In recent years, public health measures, surveillance, and vaccination have helped bring about significant progress in reducing the impact of seasonal flu epidemics, caused by human influenza viruses A and B. However, a possible ...

Aug 19, 2024

Structure and function of new lysosome transporter revealed

Researchers have revealed the structure and function of a previously unknown lysosome transporter. The groups of Christian Löw (CSSB, EMBL Hamburg), Markus Damme (Christian-Albrechts-University Kiel), and Bruno Gasnier (CNRS ...

Jun 6, 2024

A universal framework for spatial biology

Biological processes are framed by the context they take place in. A new tool developed by the Stegle Group from EMBL Heidelberg and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) helps put molecular biology research findings in ...

Apr 23, 2024

