February 1, 2018

Infrared lasers reveal unprecedented details in surface scattering of methane

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Infrared lasers reveal unprecedented details in surface scattering of methane
Illustration of methane scattering from a Ni(111) surface (left) and a diagram of the experimental setup used in this study (right). Credit: Rainer Beck/EPFL

When molecules interact with solid surfaces, a whole range of dynamic processes can take place. These are of enormous interest in the context of catalytic reactions, e.g. the conversion of natural gas into hydrogen that can then be used to generate clean electricity.

Specifically, the interaction of with catalyst such as nickel is of interest if we are to gain a detailed and meaningful understanding of the process on a molecular level. But studying scattering dynamics of polyatomic molecules such as methane has been challenging because current detection techniques are unable to resolve all the quantum states of the scattered molecules.

The lab of Rainer Beck at EPFL has now used novel infrared laser techniques to study methane scattering on a nickel surface for the first time with full resolution. Quantum-state resolved techniques have contributed much to our understanding of surface-scattering dynamics, but the innovation here was that the EPFL team was able to extend such studies to methane by combining infrared lasers with a cryogenic bolometer: a highly sensitive heat detector cooled to 1.8 K that can pick up the kinetic and internal energy of the incoming methane molecules.

In their experiments, a powerful infrared laser first pumps the incident into a single selected, vibrationally excited quantum state. A second laser combined with the bolometer is then used to analyze the quantum state distribution of the scattered molecules. With this approach, the scientists observed, for the first time, a highly efficient mechanism for vibrational energy redistribution during surface scattering.

The data from the study will allow state-of-the-art quantum theories for molecule/surface scattering to be tested stringently. Meanwhile, the new laser tagging technique introduced in this work is widely applicable and can be used to study many other polyatomic molecule/surface systems with unprecedented detail.

More information: Jörn Werdecker et al. Vibrational Energy Redistribution in a Gas-Surface Encounter: State-to-State Scattering of CH4 from Ni(111), Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.053402

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Citation: Infrared lasers reveal unprecedented details in surface scattering of methane (2018, February 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-02-infrared-lasers-reveal-unprecedented-surface.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Locating the precise reaction path: Methane dissociation on platinum
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)