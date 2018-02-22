Researchers film bacteria using melee combat to steal antibiotic resistance genes

February 23, 2018, University of California - San Diego
Researchers film bacteria using melee combat to steal antibiotic resistance genes
UC San Diego biology and bioengineering professor Jeff Hasty and lab member Robert Cooper have come up with a model for predicting the conditions under which antibiotic resistance spreads in a clinically relevant bacterium. Credit: University of California - San Diego

Researchers at the University of California San Diego Center for Microbiome Innovation have identified the mechanism by which a clinically relevant bacterium may gain antibiotic resistance, and have come up with a model for predicting the conditions under which it spreads. The findings, which establish a framework for understanding, quantifying and hopefully combating the emergence of superbugs, were published in a recent paper in eLife.

The spread of among pathogenic bacteria is a major public health concern. Among the top three most dangerous are Acinetobacter species, which thrive in hospital settings and acquire surprisingly quickly.

"Most of the threat posed by Acinetobacter stems from its ability to acquire drug resistance via (HGT)," said Jeff Hasty, professor of biology and bioengineering at UC San Diego and principal investigator on the paper.

HGT is the process by which bacteria exchange genetic material. Acinetobacter species do this at a remarkably high rate, which makes them particularly good at becoming resistant to .

Until now, HGT has not been directly observed in Acinetobacter species—and it was observed by accident.

When Robert Cooper joined the Hasty lab as a postdoctoral researcher, he was interested in using algae and bacteria to make biofuels.

"I was looking for a side project and remembered reading about 'predator' Acinetobacter bacteria that engage in hand-to-hand combat to kill their prey," said Cooper. "They do so by extruding something analogous to a poison-tipped dagger, and stabbing neighboring cells."

Intrigued, Cooper acquired some "predator" bacteria and placed them next to "prey" E. coli cells. He gave the predators a red and the prey a green fluorescent protein so that he could tell them apart in live-action movies. The "predator" bacteria did kill the E. coli as expected—but they also started glowing green!

The cells in this video are growing inside a microfluidic chip—a microscopic chamber with a channel beneath it to supply fresh nutrients and wash away excess cells. Each oval is a single bacterial cell.

This marked the beginning of a journey for Cooper.

He attached the to an antibiotic resistance gene and observed that the when Acinetobacter killed neighboring E. coli cells, those that acquired the green gene also took up and incorporated the antibiotic resistance gene (see video). Those cells were then able to propagate, creating a colony of drug-resistant Acinetobacter.

Cooper went on to establish a model for predicting the number of "prey" cells that would be killed, and how many "predator" would acquire the antibiotic resistance gene by HGT, under different conditions.

"The model predicts the efficiency of uptake and incorporation of the antibiotic resistance gene," said Cooper. "We hope that it will be useful for determining the conditions under which antibiotic resistance might spread, which could help us focus on the most important areas for prevention."

Explore further: Bacteria acquire resistance from competitors

More information: Robert M Cooper et al. Inter-species population dynamics enhance microbial horizontal gene transfer and spread of antibiotic resistance, eLife (2017). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.25950

Related Stories

Bacteria acquire resistance from competitors

December 27, 2017

Bacteria not only develop resistance to antibiotics, they also can pick it up from their rivals. In a recent publication in Cell Reports, researchers from the Biozentrum of the University of Basel have demonstrated that some ...

Antibiotic resistance just became more complex

December 27, 2016

Bacteria that are susceptible to antibiotics can survive when enough resistant cells around them are expressing an antibiotic-deactivating factor. This new take on how the microbial context can compromise antibiotic therapy ...

Antibiotic resistance—it's a social thing

March 15, 2016

Trace concentrations of antibiotic, such as those found in sewage outfalls, are enough to enable bacteria to keep antibiotic resistance, new research from the University of York has found. The concentrations are much lower ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.