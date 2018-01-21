Researchers disprove one of the most widespread assumptions among geneticists regarding DNA

January 22, 2018, University of Córdoba
DNA
A depiction of the double helical structure of DNA. Its four coding units (A, T, C, G) are color-coded in pink, orange, purple and yellow. Credit: NHGRI

Ever since DNA was first isolated in 1869, the scientific community has constantly sought to determine how it works, and reveal its secrets. Despite advances in this field, a great deal still remains to be discovered. A good example is research published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) by a University of Córdoba research led by professors Rafael Rodríguez Ariza and María Teresa Roldán Arjona.

Their research has disproved that whenever a DNA molecule loses one of its bases, the resulting gap always occupies the same site. Losses occur routinely in two ways: spontaneously, due to breakage of the bond that binds the base to the ; and via repair processes, when a repair protein eliminates a damaged base. Until now, it was assumed that these two forms of gap were equivalent. The new paper reports that assumption no longer holds.

The study used the plant Arabidopsis thaliana as a model organism to analyse the enzyme activity of two types of protein that recognise and process these gaps, known as abasic sites. The results suggest that the assumption of equivalence is mistaken. Research focused on the specific nucleobase guanine and one of its derivatives, N7-methylguanine, which often disappears spontaneously but may also be actively eliminated during DNA repair. The results showed that both kinds of gap are recognised by one protein type, but only gaps caused by repair are processed by a different protein type. This shows that there are hitherto undetected differences between the two types of abasic site.

This research has shed light on a little-understood aspect of the chemical stability of genetic information and , paving the way for future research into DNA and its multiple applications, particularly in biology and medicine.

Explore further: Cells repair damaged DNA by a different mechanism than assumed

More information: Casimiro Barbado, Dolores Córdoba-Cañero, Rafael R. Ariza and Teresa Roldán-Arjona (2018) Non-enzymatic release of N7-methylguanine channels repair of abasic sites into an AP-endonuclease independent pathway in Arabidopsis. Proc Natl Acad Sci,115 (in press).

Related Stories

Unlocking the secrets of DNA repair

October 31, 2012

Scientists from the University of Sheffield have unlocked one of the secrets to DNA repair—helping doctors identify DNA base damage and a patient's susceptibility to certain types of cancer.

DNA damage repair—molecular insights

December 7, 2017

The first line of defense against skin cancer is the ability to repair DNA damage caused by UV light. The XPA protein plays an important role in the repair of certain DNA damage, and mutations in this protein have been implicated ...

The secret to safe DNA repair

November 11, 2015

Michael Hendzel knows all too well that there is little that people can do to control the stability of their genetic code. But he hopes his latest research will help impact this elusive and crucial aspect of medicine. Published ...

Recommended for you

Cells lacking nuclei struggle to move in 3-D environments

January 20, 2018

University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have revealed new details of how the physical properties of the nucleus influence how cells can move around different environments - such as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.